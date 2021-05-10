Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3.3M people and infected nearly 159M others globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for May 10:

Employees work in the production of Biontech/Pfizer's Comirnaty vaccine at Allergopharma's production facilities in Reinbek, Germany, April 30, 2021 (AP)

Monday, May 10:

Covid jab maker BioNTech to build SE Asia manufacturing site

Covid jab maker BioNTech says it will build a Southeast Asia headquarters and manufacturing site in Singapore to produce hundreds of millions of mRNA-based vaccines per year.

Construction of the site will start this year, and it could become operational by 2023, the German company said in a statement.

"With this planned mRNA production facility, we will increase our overall network capacity and expand our ability to manufacture and deliver our mRNA vaccines and therapies to people around the world," said BioNTech chief executive Ugur Sahin.

Germany to make J&J's vaccine available to all adults

Germany is to make Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine available to all adults, Health Minister Jens Spahn said, adding that they will be able to receive the shot on the advice of a doctor.

Europe's drug regulator backed J&J's vaccine last month after examining cases of a rare blood clotting issue in US adults who received a dose. But it left it up to the European Union's member states to decide how to use it.

Germany's move to offer the J&J single-dose vaccine widely follows the lifting of restrictions last week on the AstraZeneca vaccine.

India's cases dip from peak

Calls grew for India to impose a nationwide lockdown as new coronavirus cases and deaths held close to record highs, increasing pressure on the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 366,161 new infections and 3,754 deaths reported by the health ministry were off a little from recent peaks, taking India's tally to 22.66 million with 246,116 deaths.

UAE adds Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka to travel curbs list

The United Arab Emirates will bar entry to non-UAE resident travellers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka starting on Wednesday to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus, it said.

The UAE last month banned entry to travellers from India to guard against the spread of the highly contagious Indian variant.

"Flights between the four countries will continue to allow the transport of passengers from the UAE to Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka," the Gulf state's National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said.

The ban includes transit flights coming from those countries. Transit flights to those countries can continue.

China to draw 'separation line' on Mount Everest peak

China will draw a “separation line” atop Mount Everest to prevent the coronavirus from being spread by climbers ascending Nepal's side of the mountain, Chinese state media reported.

A team of Tibetan mountaineering guides will set up the separation line at the peak before climbers attempt to reach the summit from the Chinese side, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

It was not clear what the separation line would be made of. The climbers ascending the north side of the mountain from China will be prohibited from crossing the line or coming into contact with anyone or any objects on the south, or Nepalese, side, it said.

Ireland eases pandemic restrictions

Ireland has lifted domestic travel restrictions and began a phased reopening of non-essential retailers in the most significant loosening of pandemic curbs so far this year.

After more than five months of severe restrictions, a ban on travel between counties was finally lifted to allow citizens to move freely throughout the Irish Republic.

Meanwhile hairdressers and other personal services, as well as non-essential shops, were permitted to trade once again on an "appointment only" basis.

Galleries, museums, libraries and other cultural attractions were also allow ed to unlock their doors to the public.

Taiwan to quarantine all pilots of largest airline

Taiwan will quarantine all pilots for its largest carrier China Airlines Ltd for 14 days as it tries to stop an outbreak of Covid-19 among its crew, effectively grounding the airline, the health minister said.

While Taiwan has generally kept the pandemic well under control due to early prevention with only sporadic domestic cases, since last month it has been dealing with an outbreak linked to China Airlines pilots and an airport hotel where many of them stayed. There have been 35 confirmed infections so far in the outbreak.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told reporters the only way to break what they believe is a chain of transmission at the carrier is to quarantine all China Airlines pilots currently in Taiwan, and send into quarantine those who return to Taiwan.

"This will have a big impact on China Airlines, on its passenger and freighter flights, and for the crew too. But for the safety of the whole community we cannot but make this decision," he said.

The move effectively amounted to a 14 day grounding for the airline, Chen added, and the pilots will only be allowed out of quarantine once they have tested negative.

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian variant

Around 20 people in France have been currently detected with the variant of Covid-19 first found in India, French Health Minister Olivier Veran told LCI TV .

The World Health Organisation has described the Indian variant as a "variant of interest", suggesting it may have mutations that would make the virus more transmissible, cause more severe disease or evade vaccine immunity.

Brazil registers 38,911 new Covid-19 cases, 1,024 deaths



Brazil has recorded 38,911 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 1,024 fatalities, the Health Ministry said.

That raised the total number of confirmed cases in Latin America's largest country to 15,184,790, and the official death toll to 422,340.

England to ease coronavirus restrictions further

England will press ahead with plans to ease virus restrictions further on May 17, including allowing people to meet indoors, thanks to favourable data on infections and vaccines, the government said.

The country is in the process of gradually lifting its latest lockdown over a period of months, in line with a four-step plan unveiled in February.

Under Step 3 of the plan, as outlined when it was first announced, people will be allowed to meet up indoors for the first time in months, in groups of up to six people or two full households together.

Pubs, cafes, and restaurants will be able to host customers indoors, also for the first time in months and subject to certain rules. Other indoor entertainment, hospitality, and sports venues will also be able to resume activity.

China reports 11 new virus cases

China reported 11 new virus cases, down from 12 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 18 from 10 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed virus cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,769, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

New South Wales sees no particular concern in new cases

The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) tried to reassure residents that new virus cases due to be reported are of no particular concern, as authorities hunt for the missing link in a case that has reinstated restrictions in Sydney.

NSW state Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said ahead of the release of the latest coronavirus case numbers at 0100 GMT that there was "nothing particularly of concern" about them. NSW has recorded no new cases for the past three days.

Australia's most populous state on Sunday extended social distancing curbs by a week after authorities failed to find a transmission path between an infected overseas traveller and a resident in his 50s who tested positive last week.

Qatar to gradually lift coronavirus measures

Qatar decided on gradually lifting coronavirus-related measures in four phases starting the first phase on May 28 and the fourth on July 30, the state news agency said, citing a health ministry statement.

The duration of each phase will be at least 3 weeks with a continuous assessment of national indicators to determine moving from one phase to another.

The first phase will allow a maximum of five vaccinated people to meet indoors with reopening mosques for daily and mass prayers with some restrictions.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies