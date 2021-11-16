Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 254M people and killed over 5.1M worldwide. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for November 16:

People walk in the Municipal Theater at the opening of the opera "The Rake’s Progress", as the theater regains full capacity since the beginning of the coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil November 11, 2021. (Reuters)

Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Brazil registers 63 deaths

Brazil registered 63 deaths and 2,799 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country's coronavirus death toll is second in the world only to the United States, but the pandemic has abated significantly in recent months, as it has in much of Latin America.

Brazil has now registered a total of 611,346 deaths and 21,960,766 total confirmed cases.

Mexico reports 775 cases

Mexico's health ministry reported 775 new confirmed virus cases and 57 more fatalities, bringing the country's overall death toll from the pandemic to 291,204 and the total number of cases to 3,846,508.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of both cases and deaths.

AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine supply hits 2B doses

Two billion doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine have been supplied worldwide, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker and its partner said, in just under a year since its first approval.

The shot, which is the biggest contributor to the COVAX vaccine sharing scheme backed by the World Health Organization, is being made in 15 countries for supply to more than 170 countries, London-listed AstraZeneca and Oxford University said in a joint statement.

Russian premier says cases declining but situation still tense

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the incidence rate of coronavirus cases has declined in a number of regions but the situation with the virus in the country is still tense.

The number of cases has been declining after the introduction of non-working days in the country “on the instructions of the head of state,” Mishustin said.

However, the situation remains tense a s daily figures are still high, he said at a government meeting in Moscow.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies