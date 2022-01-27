Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 362M people and killed over 5.6M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Brazil has now registered a total of 24,535,884 cases and 624,413 deaths. (Reuters Archive)

Thursday, January 27, 2022

Brazil reports high Covid cases

Brazil has reported 224,567 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, breaking the country's previous record for daily infections, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

The South American country also reported 570 deaths from Covid-19. The previous record for daily cases was 204,854 on January 19.

Brazil has now registered a total of 24,535,884 cases and 624,413 deaths.

England lifts Covid restrictions

Most coronavirus restrictions including mandatory face masks were lifted in England after Britain’s government said its vaccine booster rollout successfully reduced serious illness and Covid-19 hospitalisations.

From Thursday, face coverings are no longer required by law anywhere in England, and a legal requirement for Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other large venues has been scrapped.

Officials said that almost 84 percent of people over 12 years old in the UK have had their second vaccine dose, and that of those eligible, 81 percent have received their booster shot.

Mexico reports highest daily Covid fatalities

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 532 more fatalities from Covid-19, the highest daily total since mid-October, bringing the overall official toll in the country since the pandemic began to 304,308.

The ministry data also showed 48,627 new infections, bringing the overall number to 4,779,296.

South Korea reports new daily cases

South Korea has reported a record high 14,518 new daily Covid-19 cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said, driven by the spread of the Omicron variant.

Israel broadens eligibility for fourth dose

Israel has broadened eligibility for a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to include adults under 60 with underlying medical conditions, their caretakers, and others over 18 at significant risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

An official statement said the Health Ministry's director-general had approved the measures. Earlier this month, as the Omicron variant swept the country, Israel began offering a fourth dose, meaning a second booster, of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to people over 60.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies