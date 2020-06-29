Fast News

Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 10.2 million people and claimed at least 504,005 lives with more than 5.5 million people recovered from the disease. Here are updates for June 29

Aymara indigenous women wear face masks at an open market in La Paz on June 28, 2020. (AFP)

Monday, June 29

Brazil caps record week

Brazil had its worst week yet of the coronavirus pandemic in terms of new cases, registering 259,105 infections in the seven days through Sunday, according to health ministry figures.

The country also reported its second-highest weekly death toll, with 7,005 people killed, just below the record of 7,285 set the previous week.

Brazil, the country with the second-highest number of infections and deaths worldwide after the United States, has struggled to set a strategy for dealing with the pandemic.

The latest grim figures came as protesters in various cities across the country and as far away as Stockholm, London and Barcelona held demonstrations against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the health crisis.

Australia sees biggest daily rise in Covid-19 cases in two months



Australia's second most populous state said it is considering reimposing social distancing restrictions after the country reported its biggest one-day rise in new coronavirus infections in more than two months.

While many states and territories have yet to report their latest numbers, Victoria said it has detected 75 cases in the past 24 hours - enough to make it Australia's biggest daily outbreak since April 11.

The growing figures have stoked fears of a second wave in Australia after several weeks of fewer than 20 new cases a day.

As cases have mounted, Victoria has embarked on a massive testing regime and the state's chief health officer said the state is considering reimposing social distancing restrictions.

Seoul considers new curbs as virus cases climb

South Korea has reported 42 new infections of Covid-19 as infections steadily climb in the greater capital area, forcing authorities to consider stronger social restrictions.

The figures announced by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday brought the national caseload to 12,757, including 282 deaths.

Twenty-four of the new cases were reported from capital Seoul and nearby metropolitan areas, which have been at the center of a virus resurgence since late May. At least 12 of the new cases were linked to international arrivals a s the virus continues to strengthen its hold elsewhere around the world.

South Korea was reporting hundreds of new cases a day in late February and early March following a major surge surrounding the southeast city of Daegu, where the majority of infections were linked to a single church congregation with thousands of members.

China reports 12 new cases

Mainland China reported 12 new confirmed Covid-19 cases as of end of June 28, down from 17 reported a day earlier, the country's National Health Commission (NHC) said.

The NHC said in a statement that five of the new Covid-19 cases were so-called imported infections involving travellers from overseas, compared with three such cases reported a day earlier. The seven local infections were all in the capital city of Beijing, which is trying to manage a new wave of infections.

There were also six new asymptomatic cases reported, compared with seven such cases a day earlier.

The total number of Covid-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 83,512, while the total death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Meanwhile, authorities in the Chinese capital say a campaign to conduct tests on employees at hair and beauty salons across the city has found no positive cases so far, in a further sign that the recent outbreak has been largely brought under control.

Saliva test used to test for virus in Australia

Health authorities are using what they describe as a world-first saliva test for coronavirus in Australia’s second-largest city where the disease is spreading at an alarming rate.

Officials say 49 people tested positive to Covid-19 in Melbourne on Sunday and only four cases were detected elsewhere in Australia.

Australian Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth told Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Monday the saliva test was being rolled out in Victoria state, where Melbourne is the capital, and its effectiveness was still being tested.

Coatsworth said the less-comfortable nasal test remained the preferred option and may be more accurate, but the saliva test “will be great, particularly for kids.”

US virus death toll at 288 in 24-hours, infections remain high

The United States added 288 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tally showed Sunday, with the infection rate remaining high as the country struggles to control a new surge of the disease.

The world's largest economy is the hardest-hit country by the pandemic, with 125,768 dead out of more than 2.5 million cases, according to the Baltimore-based institution at 8:30pm (0030 GMT Monday).

Bars in Los Angeles and six other Californian counties were ordered to close again on Sunday as parts of the country reimpose shutdown measures to try to quell a recent sharp jump in coronavirus cases.

Demonstrations against mandates to wear masks were also held in Austin, Texas, where people thronged outdoor eateries and bars amid the virus outbreak, many of whom were not practising social distancing or wearing masks.

Mexico posts more than 4,000 new confirmed cases

Mexico's health ministry reported 4,050 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 267 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 216,852 cases and 26,648 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies