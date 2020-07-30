Brazil confirms nearly 70,000 cases in new daily record

Fast News

Global pandemic has now infected over 17.1 million people and has killed more than 668,000. Here are the latest updates for July 30:

Customers with masks line up at a Brickley's Ice Cream shop in Narragansett, Rhode Island, US on July 29, 2020. (AP)

Thursday, July 30, 2020

Mainland China reports 105 new cases

China reported 105 new cases in the mainland for July 29, up from 101 cases a day earlier.

Of the new infections, 96 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, five were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, one was in Beijing, and three were imported cases.

China also reported 21 new asymptomatic patients, down from 27 a day earlier.

As of Wednesday, mainland China had 84,165 confirmed cases and the death toll remained at 4,634.

Brazil reopens international flights to tourists as deaths spike

Brazil reopened international air travel to foreign tourists, which had been banned since March, even as the country's outbreak ranks as the world's second worst.

Tourists from all countries may travel to Brazil as long as they have health insurance for the duration of their trip, the government said in a decree which did not explain the rationale for the decision.

Brazil, the country worst hit by Covid-19 after the United States, reported a record number of new deaths and confirmed cases.

Brazil is reopening its air borders faster than other countries in the region with less severe outbreaks, such as Colombia, Argentina, Panama and Peru which remain closed to international commercial flights.

Mexico's health ministry confirms 5,752 new cases

Mexico has 5,752 new known cases and 485 additional deaths, bringing the nation's total to 408,449 cases and 45,361 fatalities, the health ministry reported on Wednesday.

Mexico has the fourth highest death tally worldwide.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the number of confirmed cases

Kuwait allows citizens, residents to travel to and from the country

Kuwait will allow citizens and residents to travel to and from the country, starting August 1st.

The decision excludes residents coming from Bangladesh, Philippines, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Iran, Nepal.

Last month, Kuwait announced it would partially resume commercial flights from August, but does not expect to reach full capacity until a year later, as its aviation sector gradually recovers from a suspension sparked by the crisis.

Guatemala burying dozens of unidentified virus victims

Guatemalan hospitals say they have had to bury dozens of virus victims who have never been identified, and one hospital is creating archives in hopes that once the pandemic passes, their relatives will come looking for them.

Workers at one of the country’s largest public hospitals have started photographing patients who arrive alone and too ill to give their personal details. Those who die unidentified are placed in body bags with transparent windows over the faces in case relatives finally arrive.

Protocols that call for rapidly burying the dead during a pandemic only make the situation more difficult, officials say.

The government has reported more than 47,000 confirmed infections and more 1,800 deaths nationwide.

UN: Virus cost global tourism $320B from January to May

The pandemic has cost the global tourism sector $320 billion in lost revenue between January and May, the UN World Tourism Organization said.

This is "more than three times the loss during the Global Financial Crisis of 2009," the Madrid-based organisation said in a statement.

FDA could soon authorise treatment with antibody plasma - WSJ

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) could authorise emergency use of antibody-rich blood plasma from recovered patients to treat those infected as early as next week, the Wall Street Journal reported.

An FDA emergency-use authorisation could allow faster access to a therapy for the pandemic.

People who survive an infectious disease, are left with blood plasma containing antibodies, or proteins the body's immune system made to fight off a virus.

This can be transfused into newly infected patients to try to aid recovery, and since the beginning of the pandemic, doctors have been transfusing convalescent plasma into critically ill patients.

Earlier this month, the European Union said it wants to fast-track funding to treat patients with blood plasma collected from survivors.

Brazil confirms nearly 70,000 cases in new daily record

Brazil set a daily record on for both confirmed cases and related deaths, with 69,074 new cases and 1,595 fatalities, Health Ministry data showed.

Brazil has now registered more than 2.5 million confirmed cases of the virus and 90,134 deaths since the pandemic began, according to ministry data.

China's Sinopharm to test potential vaccine in Brazil

Chinese drug company Sinopharm and Parana state have agreed to launch the fourth major vaccine trial in Brazil and will seek regulatory approval in the next two weeks.

A trial by Sinopharm would join Phase III trials already announced in Brazil by AstraZeneca, Sinovac Biotech and a Pfizer partnership with BioNTech.

Jorge Callado, head of the Parana Technology Institute (Tecpar), said they would soon finalize their proposal and submit it for approval with federal heal th regulator Anvisa.

Brazil's outbreak, the world's worst outside the US, has made it global testing ground for potential vaccines.

Sinopharm's candidate vaccine is already being tested in the United Arab Emirates with 15,000 volunteers.

Parana is also in talks with Russian researchers about producing their potential vaccine, the state government said in a statement, adding that Governor Ratinho Junior would soon meet with Russia's ambassador to Brazil.

Russians have also contacted Sao Paulo's Butantan Institute to discuss testing their vaccine.

