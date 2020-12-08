Fast News

Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 67.8 million people and claimed at least 1.5 million lives around the world. Here are updates for December 8

A refrigerated container with China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil, November 19, 2020. (Reuters)

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Brazil death toll rises

Brazil has reported 20,371 additional cases of Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, and 376 deaths from Covid-19, its Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 6,623,911 cases since the pandemic began, while its official death toll has risen to 177,317, according to ministry data. Brazil has the world's third worst outbreak after the United States and India.

President Jair Bolsonaro also said that the government will offer vaccines to all Brazilians free of charge, once health regulator Anvisa gives it scientific and legal approval.

In a post on his Twitter account, Bolsonaro also said the economy ministry has assured him that there will be no shortage of resources to administer a vaccine to everyone who wants one.

New cases in China

China has reported 12 new Covid-19 cases, down from 15 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said.

At least ten of the new cases were reportedly imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to five from six cases a day earlier.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Forgotten Syrians need winter help, says author Gaiman

The world can't forget the plight of Syrian refugees this winter despite the global upheaval caused by Covid-19, fantasy author Neil Gaiman has said as he helped launch the UN refugee programme's cold weather appeal.

The award-winning writer said the pandemic had exposed weaknesses in governments' ability to respond to crises, and should serve as a reminder that refugees are ordinary people dealing with upheaval.

"It's very easy to forget the refugee crisis, it's very easy to forget that there are nearly 80 million people forcibly displaced right now in the world," said Gaiman, Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. "And we can't forget them. It's getting really cold out there; it's even colder if you're living in a tent."

UNHCR has warned that winter 2020 – for some their ninth away from home – is likely to be the harshest yet for the more than six million Syrian refugees that fled their country during the near-decade long civil war.

Annual challenges such as snow and freezing temperatures will be harder to manage as Covid-19 has drastically affected relief campaigns.

South Korea's medical system overloaded

South Korea has reported 594 new coronavirus cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said, another triple-digit daily increase that authorities say threatens to overload the medical system.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has called for expanded coronavirus testing and more thorough tracing as the country struggles to control its latest and largest wave of infections.

Mexico registers 6,399 new cases, 357 more deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 6,399 new cases of coronavirus infection and an additional 357 fatalities, bringing the country's totals to 1,182,249 cases and 110,074 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Florida agents raid home of ousted data curator

Florida authorities investigating an alleged hack into the state’s emergency response system raided the home of a woman fired earlier this year from her job as Covid-19 data curator.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement said that Rebekah Jones, who was fired for unauthorised public comments about the data in May, has been under investigation since early November when someone illegally accessed the state’s emergency alert health system.

Jones was fired from her post in May after she raised questions about Florida’s Covid-19 data. She had been reprimanded several times and was ultimately fired for violating Health Department policy by making public remarks about the information, state records show.

Since her firing, she has lit up social media with posts criticising Republican Governor Ron DeSantis and his state agencies. For months, she has tried to promote herself as a victim who was fired for telling the truth, although there is no evidence that supports her claims.

Early in the pandemic, Jones wrote blog posts and reached out to media outlets and researchers sowing doubt about the credibility of the data now that she is no longer in that role.

She said Health Department managers urged her to manipulate information to paint a rosier picture and that she pushed back. The data was crucial as the governor was trying to make highly controversial decisions on whether to reopen Florida's economy

State health officials strenuously deny any issue with the information’s accuracy. The office of Gov Ron DeSantis declined comment.

