Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 126 million people, claiming at least 2.7 million lives around the world. Here are updates for March 28:

Churchgoers pray for the health of patients, in front of the Belem Field Hospital, Brazil on March 27, 2021. (AFP)

Sunday, March 28, 2021

Brazil coronavirus death toll tops 310K

Brazil has recorded 85,948 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 3,438 deaths.

Brazil has registered nearly 12.5 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 310,550, according to ministry data.

Facebook freezes Venezuela leader's page over misinformation

Facebook has said that it is "freezing" Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's page for a month after repeated violations of the platform's rules against Covid-19 misinformation.

The social media giant has faced criticism over the spread of virus-related false information on its network, and has said it is ramping up efforts to fight back.

A Facebook spokesperson said that Maduro's page would remain visible but closed to new posts, saying, "Due to repeated violations of our rules, we are also freezing the page for 30 days, during which it will be read-only."

The spokesperson said Facebook had removed a video from Maduro's page "for violating our policies against misinformation about Covid-19 that is likely to put people at risk for harm."

It said the administrators of Maduro's account had previously been warned.

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Panama's government will temporarily suspend the entry of people to the country who have been in South America in the previous 15 days after local health authorities detected a case of the Brazilian strain of Covid-19.

The health ministry said the restrictions would apply from Wednesday, March 31, and that afterwards only Panamanian citizens or residents would be allowed into the country.

Between Sunday and Wednesday, all people arriving in Panama from South America, or who have been there in the previous 15 days, would have to do a test before registering with migration authorities, the ministry said.

Australia's Queensland state virus cluster grows to three

Australia's Queensland state has reported one new coronavirus case linked to the highly contagious B117 UK mutant strain, but officials said a wider lockdown was not yet needed yet.

The newly diagnosed man is a close contact of the first case in an emerging cluster, a landscaper who tested positive on Thursday, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said at a news conference. A third person tested positive on Saturday.

Authorities urged residents to maintain social distancing and get tested, saying it was not the time to relax because the infected people had circulated in the community.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies