The novel coronavirus has infected over 95 million people globally and claimed more than 2 million lives. Here are the updates for January 18:

Health care workers receive a dose of the Sinovac's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine, after Brazil health regulator Anvisa approved its emergency use at Hospital das Clinicas in Sao Paulo, Brazil January 17, 2021. (Reuters)

Monday, January 18, 2021:

Brazil Covid-19 death toll approaches 210,000

Brazil had 33,040 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 551 fatalities, the first day in six the death toll has been below 1,000, the health ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 8,488,099 cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll has risen to 209,847, according to ministry data.

It is the world's third-worst outbreak outside the United States and India.

Mexico's virus death toll rises to 140,704



Mexico reported 11,170 new confirmed virus cases and 463 more fatalities, according to the Health Ministry, bringing its total to 1,641,428 infections and 140,704 deaths.

The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the ministry has said, because of a lack of widespread testing.

Slovakia extends, tightens anti-coronavirus lockdown

The Slovak government tightened lockdown of the country and extended it till February 7, as it launched week-long testing campaign in an attempt to tame the epidemic.

The lockdown, declared on New Year's Eve until January 24, includes a ban on visits between families, travel beyond one's district or public church services.

Slovaks are now asked to get tested from Monday until January 26. After that, only people with a negative result will be able to go to their workplace, the rest will have to stay home.

Ghana president warns of health system overload as Covid cases soar



Ghana's virus infection rates are skyrocketing and include new strains of the virus not before seen in the country, filling treatment centres and threatening to overwhelm the health system, President Nana Akufo-Addo said.

Since January 5, the number of active cases has risen to 1,924 from about 900, Akufo-Addo said in a speech. There are now 120 severe cases, up from 18 a week ago.

Ghana is not yet close to a peak seen during the first wave of infections in the middle of last year, but could quickly reach that level if cases keep rising at the current rate.

Turkey plans to reopen schools from February

Turkey is planning to reopen schools from February 15, said the country’s education minister.

"We have made a policy decision on reopening schools as of Feb. 15,” Ziya Selcuk said in an interview with CNN Turk.

The decision on possible scenarios of school reopening will be decided and shared with the public 10 days before the scheduled reopening date, Selcuk added.

Pointing out that the decision will be taken in line with instructions from the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board, he said it is not possible yet to reopen all classes at once not only in Turkey but also in many countries around the world due to the pandemic.

Brazil approves two Covid vaccines, Sao Paulo nurse gets first jab



Brazil's health regulator gave emergency approval for two virus vaccines, kicking off a mass inoculation campaign amid a devastating second epidemic wave killing over 1,000 people in the vast South American nation daily.

Monica Calazans, a 54-year-old nurse in Sao Paulo became the first person in Brazil to receive the Chinese CoronaVac jab after the Anvisa watchdog's highly-anticipated ruling.

Anvisa also approved AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covishield shot for use in the nation whose Covid-19 death toll now exceeds 209,000, surpassed only by the United States.

Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello announced the government would start distributing vaccines to all 27 states on Monday for a national inoculation campaign to start on Wednesday.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies