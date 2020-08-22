Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 23 million people with over 800,000 deaths from the disease. Here are updates for August 22:

Soldiers from the 4th Military Region of the Brazilian Armed Forces take part in the cleaning and disinfection of the Municipal Market in the Belo Horizonte, state of Minas Gerais, Brazil on August 18, 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (AFP)

Saturday, August 22, 2020

Brazil daily fatalities again exceed 1,000

Brazil has reported 30,355 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,054 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours.

Brazil has now registered 3,532,330 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 113,358, the health ministry said on Friday, marking the world's worst coronavirus outbreak after the United States.

Mexico reports 5,928 new cases, 504 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 5,928 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 504 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 549,734 cases and 59,610 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Mexico's famous floating gardens reopen

The famous “floating gardens” of Xochimilco have reopened to visitors after a five-month lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic.

The canals that run through man-made islands created by the Aztecs on what is now the south side of Mexico City provide a popular day trip for tourists, with flat-bottom boats plying the water and mariachis playing music.

The tourism industry in Mexico accounts for 8.7 percent of the country's gross domestic product, and has been left gasping by the pandemic as both domestic and foreign tourists stay home.

Mexico City, which has nearly 90,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and about 10,000 deaths, is still on the second-highest form of alert.

Tourism has long been particularly important for Xochimilco, where borough officials have long struggled to defend the islands, known as "chinampas," from encroaching development.

Travellers from France to UK need to self certify they do not have virus symptoms

Travellers from France to the United Kingdom will be required to self certify that they are not suffering coronavirus symptoms or have been in contact with a confirmed case within 14 days preceding travel, the British government said on Friday.

US closes lanes, adds checks at Mexico border

The United States has closed lanes at select ports of entry at the border with Mexico and will conduct more secondary checks in a bid to limit non-essential travel and the spread of coronavirus, according to a US Customs and Border Protection official.

Non-essential travel has been restricted at the border for several months, but has mostly been applied to Mexican citizens. The new measures appeared to be aimed at US citizens and legal residents living in Mexico.

"The vast majority of cross-border travel by US citizens and lawful permanent residents is for purposes that are not deemed essential," El Paso CBP spokesman Roger Maier said.

Fifteen Minnesotans catch virus at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Fifteen Minnesota residents have contracted the coronavirus after being exposed during the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, according to Minnesota health officials.

One patient was hospitalized as of Friday, said Kris Ehresmann, infectious disease director at the Minnesota Department of Health. The first Sturgis-linked case was reported on Thursday, she said, while the 14 others were added Friday.

“We’re expecting that we’re going to see many more cases associated with Sturgis," Ehresmann said during a briefing for reporters.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies