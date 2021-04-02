Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2.8M people and infected over 130M globally. Here are the virus-related developments for April 2:

Aerial view of graves as new burials are suspended, except private deposits and children, at Vila Nova Cachoeirinha cemetery amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 1, 2021. (Reuters)

Friday, April 2:

Brazil exhumes old graves to make space as Covid-19 deaths soar

Brazil's biggest city sped up efforts to empty old graves, making room for a soaring number of Covid-19 deaths as Sao Paulo city hall registered record daily burials this week.

Gravediggers in the Vila Nova Cachoeirinha cemetery in the city's northern reaches worked in white hazmat suits to open the tombs of people buried years ago, bagging decomposed remains for removal to another location.

Relocating remains is standard in cemetery operations, said the municipal secretary responsible for funeral services, in a statement.

India reports six-month high of daily infections amid new curbs

India reported 81,466 new infections, the highest daily number in six months, as several states were hit by a second wave of the coronavirus.

Health ministry data showed the total number of cases surged to 12.3 million, making India the third-most hit country from the virus after the United States and Brazil. The number of those dead rose by 469 to 163,396.

Vaccination drives have been intensified amid the recent surge of cases, and many states are considering imposing fresh curbs on movement of people.

Mexico reports 5,381 new cases, 454 deaths

Mexico reported 5,381 new confirmed cases and 454 more fatalities, bringing the country's total to 2,244,268 infections and 203,664 deaths, according to data from the health ministry.

The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently by the health ministry suggested the actual death toll from coronavirus may be at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Australia's Queensland state starts Easter weekend with no new cases

Australia's state of Queensland that has been battling a small outbreak recorded no new cases as the country began what the Prime Minister Scott Morrison called a 'sacred' long Easter weekend.

On Thursday, a three-day snap lockdown was lifted on the state's capital Brisbane, as authorities managed to contain the spread of the virus that quickly grew to 18 cases.

However, the economic costs out the outbreak is expected to be significant.

Australian media reported that many have cancelled their plans to visit the state, a popular destination for domestic travelers over the Easter break and subsequent school term holidays.

The tourism industry is expected to lose $27 million.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 21,888 - RKI

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 21,888 to 2,855,061, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 232 to 76,775, the tally showed.

Ireland adds 26 countries to mandatory quarantine list, removes one

The Irish government added 26 countries to a list of states subject to mandatory hotel quarantine on arrival because of the coronavirus, but did not include additional countries from the European Union or the United States.

According to a report in the Irish Independent newspaper, the government had been advised by the Chief Medical Officer to add 43 countries including the United States, France, Germany and Italy to a list of jurisdictions subject to 12-day hotel quarantine on arrival.

Ukraine reports record daily high of 19,893 new cases

Ukraine reported record daily high of 19,893 new cases over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

The previous high of 18,132 cases was registered on March 26. Ukraine reported a total of 1,711,630 cases with 33,679 deaths as of April 2.

Australia investigates possible link of blood clot case to AstraZeneca vaccine

Australia is investigating whether a blood clotting disorder case recorded is related to the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Michael Kidd said.

Australian media reported that a 44-year-old man was admitted to a Melbourne hospital with possible clotting days after receiving the vaccine.

"Investigators have not at this time confirmed a causal link with the AstraZeneca vaccine, but investigations are ongoing," Kidd told a televised briefing.

China vaccine maker Sinovac says doubles production capacity

Chinese biopharmaceutical firm Sinovac said a third production line for its vaccine has been put into use, doubling its annual capacity of the jabs to two billion doses.

Its CoronaVac is one of four domestic vaccines given conditional approval by Chinese authorities, which helps rush emergency drugs to market.

On Wednesday, experts from the World Health Organization said an interim analysis of clinical trial data from two Chinese vaccines, including Sinovac's product, showed they demonstrated "safety and good efficacy", although more data is still needed.

Brazil reports 91,097 new cases, 3,769 deaths

Brazil has recorded 91,097 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 3,769 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered nearly 13 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to325,284, according to ministry data

UK regulator found total of 30 cases of blood clot events after AstraZeneca vaccine use

British regulators have said they have identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events after the useo f the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, 25 more than the agency previously reported.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said it had received no such reports of clotting events following use of the vaccine made by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc.

UK offers £400 mn to aid culture's Covid recovery

Britain is to offer hundreds of millions of pounds in grants to aid the recovery of cultural venues and heritage sites hit by the pandemic, the government has announced.

Some 2,700 organisations including the Glastonbury music festival will benefit from the grants which amount to £400 million ($550 million and 470 million euros), the ministry of culture said in a statement.

The money is part of a £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund set up by the government to help the ailing sector survive with venues shuttered amid restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

France to ban outdoor drinking under new restrictions

Alcoholic drinks will be prohibited in French parks and other outdoor public spaces as part of the new limited nationwide lockdown to stem the Covid-19 crisis, Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced.

Addressing the National Assembly, Castex also said authorities would be quick to disperse groups of more than six people on riverbanks or squares after the new restrictions unveiled by President Emmanuel Macron late Wednesday.

Castex said he "unreservedly" condemned people who had not been respecting the rules, after images emerged of beer-swigging crowds on riverbanks in the spring sunshine in cities including Paris and Lyon.

Meanwhile, prosecutors should "systematically" probe organisers of clandestine parties for putting the lives of others in danger, he added.

Madagascar joins Covax after vaccine u-turn

Madagascar's health minister has announced the country had joined the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme, following through with a recent pledge to roll out jabs after months of resistance from the president.

Vaccination has yet to begin on the Indian Ocean island nation, where President Andry Rajoelina took a hard-line stance against jabs that most other governments scrambled to secure.

Instead, Rajoelina relentlessly stood by a locally-made herbal infusion he claims is a coronavirus "cure", saying last month that he was in no hurry to launch mass inoculations for his citizens nor get a jab himself.

But heavy criticism forced him to make a U-turn last week, when his office said the government would "seek" and "use" vaccines against Covid-19.

Madagascar, an island of around 27 million inhabitants, has recorded more than 24,600 coronavirus cases, including at least 433 deaths.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies