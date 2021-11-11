Fast News

Covid-19 has infected nearly 252M people and killed over 5M worldwide. Here are coronavirus-related developments for November 11:

White flags symbolising people who died from the coronavirus disease are placed in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil October 15, 2021. (Reuters)

Thursday, November 11, 2021

Brazil has 280 Covid deaths

Brazil has had 12,273 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 280 deaths from the virus, the health ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 21,909,298 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 610,036, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

Mexico reports 264 deaths

Mexico reported 264 new confirmed deaths from the virus, bringing the country's official death toll from the pandemic to 290,374, according to health ministry data.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of deaths.

Australian firm recalls over 2M US tests

An Australian medical tech manufacturer has recalled more than two million at-home tests shipped to the United States after finding an increased chance of false positives.

The US Food and Drug Administration issued an alert that the company, Ellume, had recalled 2.2 million tests since the issue was detected last month.

A false positive test result indicates that a person has coronavirus when they do not.

Berlin to exclude unvaccinated from bars, cinemas, hairdressers

Germany's capital Berlin will from Monday tighten the screws on unvaccinated people by denying them access to indoor dining, bars, gyms and hairdressers in an effort to contain a virus resurgence.

Under new rules in the city-state, only fully vaccinated people and those who can show proof of recovery from the virus can enter leisure facilities and a list of other selected venues – a system known as "2G" in Germany.

The move comes in response to "the rising number of virus cases and the increasing pressure on intensive care units", the Berlin senate said in a press release.

Bahrain to cancel working with its travel red list

Bahrain will cancel working with its virus travel red list from November 14, the health ministry said.

Bahrain will also require unvaccinated travellers to quarantine in their places of residence. They will not have to mandatory quarantine in designated licensed places.

Sixteen countries were on Bahrain's travel red list, including Iraq, Iran, Tunisia, and Malaysia.

Israel pandemic advisory panel backs vaccine for young children

Israel's pandemic advisory board backed administering Pfizer's and BioNTech's vaccine to children age 5-11, health officials said, as a fourth wave of infections subsides nationwide.

The Health Ministry is widely expected to accept the panel's recommendation and begin rolling out the shots this month.

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorisation of the vaccine for the age group at a 10-microgram dose.

The original shot given to those aged 12 and older is 30 micrograms.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies