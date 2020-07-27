Fast News

Global pandemic has now infected over 16.4 million people and has killed more than 651,000. Here are the latest updates for July 27:

In this file photo taken on April 18, 2020 a volunteer walks past a mural of the Brazilian flag as he disinfects an area at the Babilonia favela, in Rio de Janeiro. (AFP)

Monday, July 27, 2020

Brazil hit hard as over 24,000 new daily cases reported

Brazil is being battered by the crisis, but the damage is uneven across the sprawling South American country, where experts say chaotic policy-making has only made a complicated situation worse.

Like the US, the only country that has recorded more infections and deaths in the pandemic, Brazil is a continent-sized giant with myriad regions and sub-regions, held together by a federal system that can breed a confusing cacophony of national, state and local policies even at the best of times.

The national statistics on the virus shows more than 2 .3 million infections and 85,000 deaths, mask a varied panorama across the country of 212 million people.

China expands state jobs for graduates as virus hits private sector

China's thousands of state-owned enterprises, local governments, and public institutions are expanding hiring as a record number of students graduate into a job market left reeling by the pandemic.

Around 8.7 million Chinese students are graduating this year, almost half a million more than last year, heading into an uncertain future as private firms rein in recruitment.

Job stability for the young is a longstanding political concern in China. President Xi Jinping, who has previously warned that struggling graduates could "turn into negative energy," is urging more hiring.

Graduates, who generally enter the workforce in June or July, face a "severe" situation, officials have said. Available positions for them in the recent pre-graduation spring recruiting season fell by 22% on year, according to BOSS Zhipin Research.

Trump postpones Yankee Stadium first-pitch plan

US President Donald Trump won’t be throwing out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium next month after all.

Trump tweeted that he won’t be able to make the trip because of his “strong focus” on the coronavirus, vaccines and the economy.

He had announced at a briefing on Major League Baseball’s opening day that he’d be at Yankee Stadium on August 15 to throw out the first pitch.

Trump has been trying to show voters that he is taking the virus seriously by holding briefings and canceling Republican convention events set for Jacksonville, Florida.

Florida is among several states where the virus is raging.

Florida has second highest number of cases in US

Florida surpassed New York over the weekend as the state with the second-most confirmed coronavirus cases in the US.

More than 9,300 new cases were reported in the Sunshine State along with 78 new deaths.

Florida’s nearly 424,000 cases are surpassed only by California, which has more than 450,000.

With 39.5 million residents, California has almost double Florida’s population of 21.4 million.

New York, slightly less populous than Florida with 19.4 million residents, has close to 412,000 cases and was once the epicentre of the virus in the US.

Texas, the only state besides California with more people than Florida, has about 390,000 cases.

Brazil registers 555 deaths

Brazil registered an additional 555 deaths over the last 24 hours and another 24,578 confirmed cases, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The South American nation has now registered 87,004 deaths and 2,419,091 total confirmed cases.

Pope leads prayer in St. Peter’s Square

Pope Francis led pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the weekly blessing in a round of applause for elderly people suffering from loneliness during the pandemic.

Francis, on the feast day for Jesus’s maternal grandparents Saints Anne and Joachim, urged the faithful to consider every elderly person his or her own grandparent.

‘’Don’t leave them alone,’’ he implored, urging the faithful to reach out with a phone call, video chat or a visit where possible under distancing rules to impede the virus’ spread.

‘’I would like to invite young people to make a gesture of tenderness toward the elderly, especially those who are alone, at home and in residences, those who for many months have not seen loved ones,’’ the pope said.

‘’Send them a hug,’’ the pope said. ‘’They are your roots.’’

The elderly have been especially vulnerable to the new coronavirus, and outbreaks in nursing homes have proven particularly deadly.

In many places, the elderly are not permitted visits from loved ones, and are restricted to periodic phone calls and video chats, or at most a wave through a window.

Serbia reports record number of daily cases

Serbian health authorities say that 467 people have tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the outbreak.

They said eight people have died.

Epidemiologist Darija Kisic Tepavcevic said, however, that there is reason to be optimistic because there have been fewer people in need of hospitalisation.

Serbia has confirmed 23,730 cases of the virus while 534 people have died in the country of some 7 million people.

Numbers of new infections spiked after the Balkan country fully relaxed lockdown measures in May that critics say was a maneuver to pave the way for a parliamentary vote in June. Authorities have denied this, but the government crisis team has faced calls to step down over its handling of the outbreak.

Cases in North Macedonia surge past 10,000

Health authorities in North Macedonia reported that confirmed cases surged above 10,000, meaning that almost 0.5 percent of the population of 2.1 million have been infected.

The number of new cases over the past day was 152, raising the total to 10,086. No fatalities were recorded for the first time in two weeks, but the number of deaths, 460, still puts Macedonia 19th globally in deaths per million.

