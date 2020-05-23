Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has affected more than five million people, with over 339,000 deaths. Here are coronavirus-related updates for May 23:

Gravediggers wearing protective suits bury a coffin during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 22, 2020. (Reuters)

Saturday, May 23, 2020

Brazil rises to No. 2 in coronavirus cases

Brazil overtook Russia on Friday in terms of the number of coronavirus cases, having registered 330,890 people who have contracted the virus, second only to the United States.

Brazil registered 1,001 daily coronavirus deaths on Friday, taking total deaths to 21,048, according to the health ministry.

However the true number - both of cases and deaths - is likely higher as Latin America's top economy has been slow to ramp up testing.

NBA great and Georgetown coach Ewing hospitalised with Covid-19

NBA Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, now the head basketball coach at Georgetown University, is in hospital with Covid-19.

Ewing, 57, said on Twitter on Friday he had tested positive for the virus.

France allows faith gatherings

France is to allow the resumption of religious gatherings after a two-month hiatus caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, but worshippers will have to wear face masks, the French interior ministry announced.

The ministry said late on Friday that it would issue a decree setting out the new rules for religious gatherings.

Under the decree, a ban on gatherings imposed in March, as part of government efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, would be rescinded. But collective worship would have to observe conditions, including the wearing of masks, a distance of at least one metre between worshippers and hand-washing, the ministry said in a statement.

Latin America named virus epicentre as Trump demands churches reopen

The World Health Organization declared Latin America "a new epicentre" of the coronavirus pandemic Friday as US President Donald Trump demanded churches reopen despite the ongoing Covid-19 threat.

Mexico cancels football season

The remainder of the season of Mexican top-tier football division was cancelled Friday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Liga MX said the league agreed to conclude the 2020 Clausura season for health reasons and no club will be declared winner.

The top two teams, Cruz Azul and Leon, are eligible to join the CONCACAF Champions League next season.

Mexico says it has avoided coronavirus 'deluge' even as cases mount

Mexico's government said on Friday it had the coronavirus outbreak under control even as the country becomes one of the global hotspots for the pandemic.

The health ministry had forecast the outbreak could peak two weeks ago, but Mexico has posted its highest totals of deaths and infections in the past two days, trailing only the United States and Brazil for fatalities on Wednesday and Thursday.

Coronavirus brought EU, Turkey ‘closer’

The European Union and Turkey got closer during the fight against novel coronavirus, which claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, a senior Turkish official said Friday.

“I think coronavirus crisis brought Turkey and the EU closer to each other but also demonstrated what Turkey can do in crisis times for the good and benefit of all of us in Europe,” said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs & Director for EU Affairs Ambassador Faruk Kaymakci.

Cuba credits two drugs with slashing coronavirus death toll

Communist-run Cuba said this week that use of two drugs produced by its biotech industry that reduce hyper-inflammation in seriously ill Covid-19 patients has sharply curbed its coronavirus-related death toll.

Health authorities have reported just two virus-related deaths over the past nine days among more than 200 active cases on the Caribbean's largest island, a sign they may have the worst of the outbreak under control.

The government, which hopes to increase its biopharmaceutical exports, has touted various drugs it produces for helping prevent infection with the new coronavirus and treating the Covid-19 disease it causes.

Peru extends protracted national lockdown until end of June

Peru on Friday extended its state of emergency and a nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic until the end of June, marking one of the longest periods of mandatory isolation in the world.

The Andean nation, which began the lockdown in mid-March, will have lived under it for more than 3-1/2 months by a June 30 expiration, outlasting restrictions in Italy, Spain and China, some of the hardest hit countries in the pandemic.

Friday's extension, announced by President Martin Vizcarra, came as Peru's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 111,698, the second highest total in Latin America.

The death toll stood at 3,244 on Friday.

Africa coronavirus cases top 100,000

Africa has now recorded more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus, according to an AFP tally drawn from official figures on Friday.

Across the continent, a total of 100,002 cases had been registered as of 1100 GMT Friday, of which 3,095 were fatal.

Countries in northern Africa have the highest death tolls, led by Egypt (696 deaths from 15,003 cases) and Algeria (575 deaths from 7,728 cases).

South of the Sahara, the highest tolls have been in South Africa (397 deaths out of 20,125 cases) and Nigeria (211 deaths, 7,016 cases).

The continent-wide figure is far behind that of the United States, with 1,577,758 cases, 96,978 of them deaths, and Europe, with 1,974,501 cases and 171,011 deaths.

Turkey imposes 4-day curfew across country

Turkey imposed a four-day nationwide curfew during the Muslim Eid holiday beginning Friday midnight to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 4,200 lives in the country.

Markets, grocery stores, greengrocers, and butchers will continue to operate from 10 am to 5 pm local time (0700-1400GMT) on May 23, but they will be closed on May 24-26.

Also, bakeries will remain open during the four-day curfew.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies