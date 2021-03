Fast News

Covid-19 has infected 126 million and people and has claimed some 2.7 million lives. Following are virus-related developments for March 27.

Dimas Tadeu Covas, director of Brazil's Butantan biomedical institute, shows a box of Butanvac, a potential vaccine against coronavirus disease, in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 26, 2021. (Reuters)

Saturday, March 27, 2021

Brazil political rivals announce homemade vaccines

The race to produce the first vaccine that is "100 percent Brazilian" was launched with more than a hint of political posturing.

Sao Paulo's Butantan biomedical institute announced in the morning it is developing a vaccine and expects to start using it in July.

Several hours later a minister said President Jair Bolsonaro's government had submitted a request for authorization to start clinical trials on a different vaccine.

Butantan is the largest vaccine producer in Brazil and makes the CoronaVac shot produced by Chinese firm Sinovac -- the most widely used against the pandemic in the South American country.

Germany reports over 20,000 new cases

Germany reports 20,472 new cases in the past 24 hours totaling 2,755,225 confirmed cases and 157 new deaths, totaling 75,780, according to Robert Koch Institute.

Vaccine leader Chile wrestles with rising infection rate

Chile is a world leader in its coronavirus vaccination programme and has already given at least one dose to almost a third of its population.

By Thursday the narrow South American nation, hemmed in by the Andes mountains and the Pacific ocean, had given more than six million people a single dose and 3.1 million both doses, including most over-70s.

And yet that same day, the government put more than 80 percent of the country's 19 million people in lockdown.

With new virus variants, believed to be more contagious, spreading across the continent, cases have been soaring in Chile despite its vaccination drive.

On Thursday it passed 7,000 new cases in the previous 24 hours: the second highest daily figure recorded.

The country has recorded more than 950,000 infections and over 22,500 deaths from Covid.

Britain nearing vaccine deal with European union

Britain is close to striking a vaccine deal with the European Union as soon as this weekend that will remove the threat of the bloc cutting off supplies, The Times reported on Saturday.

Under the agreement the EU will remove its threat to ban the export of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to Britain, it added.

In return, the UK government will agree to forgo some long-term supplies of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that had been due to be exported from Holland, the newspaper reported.

Facebook freezes Venezuela president's page over Covid misinformation

Facebook has frozen Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s page for violating policies against spreading virus misinformation by promoting a remedy he claims, without evidence, can cure the disease, a company spokesman said on Saturday.

Maduro in January described Carvativir, an oral solution derived from thyme, as a “miracle” medication that neutralises the virus with no side effects, a claim doctors say is not backed by science.

Facebook has taken down a video in which Maduro promotes the medication because it violates a policy against false claims “that something can guarantee prevention from getting Covid-19 or can guarantee recovery from Covid-19.”

UK plans vaccine boosters for people over-70s from September

Britain is planning booster vaccines for over 70 year olds from September to protect them from new virus variants as the government drives ahead with its vaccine rollout, The Telegraph reported, citing the vaccine deployment minister.

"The most likely date will be September. Jonathan Van-Tam (the deputy chief medical officer) thinks that if we are going to see a requirement for a booster jab to protect the most vulnerable, (it) would be around September," British Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said.

The booster vaccine will be given to those aged over 70 as well as frontline NHS and social care workers, the report added.

Former CDC chief Redfield thinks Covid-19 originated in Chinese lab

Former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said he believes the virus that causes Covid-19 likely escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China, embracing a theory rejected by many global epidemiologists that has contributed to tensions between China and the West.

“I still think the most likely etiology of this pathogen in Wuhan was from a laboratory, you know, escaped,” Robert Redfield, who headed the CDC in the Trump administration, said in a televised interview with CNN.

“It’s not unusual for respiratory pathogens that are being worked on in a laboratory to infect a laboratory worker,” he said.

Global jabs top half a billion

Health officials have rolled out more than 510 million coronavirus vaccine doses around the world, but with big gaps between countries the WHO on Friday appealed to richer nations to donate vaccines to help poorer ones start inoculations.

Despite the huge effort to get jabs into arms, the pandemic is still surging in Europe and Latin America – where Brazil has now passed 300,000 deaths and Mexico 200,000.

And the deployment of vaccines is chronically unequal, with the United States accounting for more than a quarter of the global total and poorer nations lagging far behind wealthier ones.

The World Health Organization called for millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses to be donated so every country can start immunising within the first 100 days of 2021.

Brazil reports 3,650 more dead

Brazil set a new daily Covid-19 death toll record of 3,650, the health ministry said.

Since February, Brazil has seen record after record in fatalities and new cases of infection as the country second hardest hit anywhere in the world, after the United States, with more than 307,000 dead from the pandemic.

It broke through the threshold of 3,000 fatalities in one day on Tuesday.

The average daily toll over the past week is 2,400 – more than triple what it was in early January.

Serbia starts vaccinations at migrant camps

Serbia began vaccinating its migrant population to curb the coronavirus from spreading in refugee camps where social distancing is a challenge.

Currently around 6,000 migrants, mainly from the Middle East and central Asia, are in Serbia, mostly in 16 government-operated camps and cases of Covid-19 have been recorded.

So far, enough of the AztraZeneca vaccine has been delivered to give 570 migrants their first dose.

Canada to receive 1.5 mln AstraZeneca doses from US next week

The United States will deliver 1.5 million surplus doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine to Canada next week, Canadian Procurement Minister Anita Anand announced Friday.

Washington last week said it would send millions of doses to neighboring Canada and Mexico. AstraZeneca is approved in both countries, but is still awaiting the FDA's green light for use in the United States.

"I can now confirm that (the doses) will arrive in Canada this coming Tuesday by truck," Anand told a news conference in Ottawa.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies