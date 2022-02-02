Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 381M people and killed over 5.7M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Brazil has over 25 million Covid cases, more than any other South American country and only topped by the US and India globally. (AP Archive)

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Brazil reports 929 new Covid deaths

Brazil has reported 193,465 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 929 Covid-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

The country has now registered 25,620,209 cases since the pandemic began nearly two years ago, while the official death toll has risen to 628,067, according to the ministry data.

Pfizer, BioNTech seek US approval of vaccine for children under 5

Pfizer and BioNTech have said they are seeking emergency authorisation from US health regulators for use of their Covid vaccine for children aged over six months and under five years.

If the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorises the two-shot regimen, it will become the first Covid vaccine available to this age group in the United States.

The companies said that they started submitting their formal application "following a request" from the FDA, which seemingly wants to get the process moving quickly.

In a tweet soon after the announcement, the FDA said it will hold a meeting in two weeks, on February 15, to consider the request.

Starbucks reports higher profits, but more costs due to Omicron

Starbucks has reported higher quarterly profits, but said an unexpectedly costly hit from the latest Covid-19 wave would lead to further price increases.

The coffee chain scored higher comparable store sales in the United States in the quarter ending January 2, but lower sales internationally, with a big drop in China in the wake of that country's "zero Covid policy."

In its home market, Starbucks experienced "very strong" consumer demand over the holidays, Chief Executive Kevin Johnson told analysts.

But Johnson said Omicron weighed on the US results, leading to staffing shortages in its distribution and transportation network and higher Covid isolation pay for employees who became sick.

UK's Johnson reportedly attended leaving party in lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended a leaving party on January 14, 2021, during the post-Christmas lockdown period, the Guardian has reported, adding to the list of government social events that appeared to breach rules in the pandemic.

The event was listed in civil servant Sue Gray's investigation into the parties published on Monday, but the details were redacted, the Guardian said.

Johnson was understood to have given a speech thanking an official at the gathering in Downing Street, where he stayed for about five minutes, it said.

China reports 63 new Covid cases

China has reported 63 confirmed coronavirus cases for February 1, down slightly from 66 a day earlier, the country's Health Authority said.

Of the new confirmed infections, 36 were domestically transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, higher than 27 a day earlier.

The remaining 27 cases were found among people arriving from overseas.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies