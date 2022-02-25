Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 430M people and killed over 5.9M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Brazilians take part in a demonstration against the Covid-19 vaccination in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on February 23, 2022. (Reuters Archive)

Brazil's Covid death toll rises by hundreds

Brazil has recorded 93,757 new coronavirus cases and 971 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered 28,578,647 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 647,390, according to ministry data.

Mexico reports more cases and fatalities

Mexico has recorded 18,252 new coronavirus cases and 362 additional deaths, according to Health Ministry data, bringing the total confirmed number of cases to 5,473,489 and the death toll to 317,303 since the pandemic started.

China to step in to steer Hong Kong's crisis

As Covid-19 rages across Hong Kong at the start of a sensitive political year for China and President Xi Jinping, Beijing is determined not to be embarrassed and undermined as it was by the often-violent protests that rocked the city in 2019.

In the past week, since Xi told the city its "overriding mission" was to control the worsening crisis, Hong Kong has stepped up anti-Covid measures, including plans for mass testing buttressed by equipment, testing vehicles and personnel from the mainland.

'World to face climate crisis after pandemic'

Although the world is already facing a climate crisis, its effects will be felt more after the pandemic ends, a top official from the Union of Municipalities of Türkiye said.

Speaking at a panel regarding the key roles of local administrations to combat climate crisis at the Climate Council, Birol Ekici, secretary-general of Union of Municipalities of Türkiye, said that the country had a huge need to organise such an international climate council.

Referring to the motto of "think globally, act locally", Ekici stated that traditional development models brutally consume nature and it has become clear that local administrations must be more active if they want to protect the earth, climate and environment.

