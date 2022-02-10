Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 403M people and killed over 5.7M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Brazil has reported nearly 27 million Covid cases since the start of the pandemic in 2020. (Reuters Archive)

Thursday, February 10, 2022

Brazil reports nearly 1,300 new deaths

Brazil had 178,814 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 1,264 deaths from Covid-19, data from the Health Ministry has shown.

The South American country has now registered 26,955,434 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 635,074, according to ministry data.

Mexico's Covid death toll rises

Mexico has reported 743 confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to Health Ministry data, bringing the overall death toll to 310,627.

South Korea reports high daily record of cases

South Korea has reported a daily record high of 54,122 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total infections to 1,185,361 with 6,963 deaths among its 52 million people, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Canadia's Trudeau defends Covid restrictions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stood firm against an easing of the country's Covid-19 restrictions in the face of mounting pressure from protesters using trucks to blockade the capital and US border crossings, including the economically vital bridge to Detroit.

A growing number of Canadian provinces have moved to lift some of their precautions as the omicron surge levels off, but Trudeau defended the measures the federal government is responsible for, including the one that has angered many truck drivers: a rule that took effect January 15 requiring truckers entering Canada to be fully vaccinated.

Trudeau said in Parliament that Canadians getting vaccinated to almost 90 percent ensured that the pandemic didn't hit Canada as hard as elsewhere in the world.

The country has been beset in recent weeks by protests against Covid-19 restrictions and against Trudeau himself.

New Zealand police clash with protesters

Police and anti-vaccine protesters have clashed on the grounds of New Zealand's parliament, with dozens arrested after demonstrators who have laid siege to the legislature for three days were ordered to move on.

Activists chanted the Maori haka and yelled: "hold the line" as they scuffled with a line of police moving to clear an impromptu protest camp from the lawns of parliament.

Police moved in after taking a hands-off approach to the first two days of protests, using loudhailers to warn a crowd of about 150 they faced arrest unless they left.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies