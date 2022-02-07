Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 395M people and killed over 5.7M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Brazil has reported over 26 million Covid cases and over 632,000 coronavirus related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. (AP Archive)

Monday, February 7, 2022

More Covid deaths reported in Brazil

Brazil has registered 59,737 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

The country had 391 new Covid-19 deaths, the ministry added.

China locks down city on Vietnam border as cases rise

Authorities in China's southwestern city of Baise have ordered residents to stay at home from Monday and avoid unnecessary travel as they enforced curbs that are among the toughest in the nation's tool-box to fight rising local infections of Covid-19.

The outbreak in Baise, which has a population of about 3.6 million and borders Vietnam, is tiny by global standards, but the curbs, including a ban on non-essential trips in and out, follow a national guideline to quickly contain any flare-ups.

The effort takes on extra urgency during the staging of the Winter Olympics, which began on Friday and run until February 20, as well as a busy travel season for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Honduran president tests positive

Honduran President Xiomara Castro has tested positive for Covid-19, she said on Twitter, adding that she has` mild symptoms and will be working in isolation.

Canada declares state of emergency over Covid protests

The mayor of Canada's capital has declared a state of emergency and a former US ambassador to Canada said groups in the US must stop interfering in the domestic affairs of America's neighbour as protesters opposed to Covid-19 restrictions continued to paralyse Ottawa's downtown.

Mayor Jim Watson said the declaration highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government. It gives the city some additional powers around procurement and how it delivers services, which could help purchase equipment required by frontline workers and first responders.

Thousands of protesters descended in Ottawa again on the weekend, joining a hundred who remained since last weekend.

Residents of Ottawa are furious at the nonstop blaring of horns, traffic disruption and harassment and fear no end is in sight after the police chief called it a "siege" that he could not manage.

Schools in Nepal demand reopening

Schools in Nepal have demanded the government open up physical classes that were shut down for weeks as the number of Covid-19 cases began to decline.

Teachers say online education was limited to only a small part of the population living in the urban parts of the Himalayan country while a majority of students were being deprived of their chance to learn.

The number of coronavirus cases fueled by the omicron variant has peaked in the past weeks but was declining in the last few days.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies