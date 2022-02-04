Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 388M people and killed over 5.7M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Brazil breaks daily record for Covid infections after registering 298,408 more cases. (AP Archive)

Friday, February 4, 2022

Brazil reports over 1,000 new deaths

Brazil has reported 1,041 new Covid-19 deaths and 298,408 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, breaking the country's previous record for daily infections, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 26,091,520 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 630,001, according to the data.

South Korea reports daily increase of Covid cases

South Korea reported a record daily increase of 27,443 new Covid-19 cases as the country faces a wave of Omicron variant infections, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

The KDCA also reported 24 new deaths linked to the virus.

Canada PM says military response to protest not an option

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said a military response to the ongoing Ottawa protest against Covid-19 measures is “not in the cards right now.''

Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly said this week that all options are on the table, including calling in the military, to end the ongoing demonstration that was being called an "occupation" by some on the city council.

Thousands of protesters railing against vaccine mandates and other Covid-19 restrictions descended on the capital last weekend, deliberately blocking traffic around Parliament Hill.

Mexico's death toll rises by nearly 650

Mexico has registered 648 new coronavirus deaths, according to Health Ministry data, bringing the overall death toll in the country to 308,141.

New Zealand regulators grant provisional approval of Novavax

New Zealand medicines regulator has granted provisional approval for Novavax Covid-19 vaccine.

Novavax Inc said on Thursday it has received provisional approval for its Covid-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid, for individuals 18 years of age and older.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies