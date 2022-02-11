Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 406M people and killed over 5.8M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

The official death toll has risen to 636,017 in Brazil. (AP Archive)

Friday, February 11, 2022

Brazil logs more than 160,000 cases, 900 deaths

Brazil has reported 164,066 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 943 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 27,119,500 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 636,017, according to ministry data.

Mexico reports more than 900 Covid deaths

Mexico reported 927 confirmed Covid-19 deaths, according to Health Ministry data, bringing the overall death toll to 311,554.

The country has reported 5,226,269 cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

UK should do more to 'recoup' billions of Covid fraud

Britain's government is failing to put enough effort into finding fraud in some of its Covid-19 support programmes as taxpayers face losing at least $5.43 billion to criminals and mistakes, a parliamentary report said.

The Public Accounts Committee, which scrutinises state spending, said the lenient approach will encourage future criminal activity because the government risks "rewarding the unscrupulous" and officials seen to be "soft on fraud".

After coronavirus shut much of the British economy in early 2020, the government provided hundreds of billions of pounds to businesses, hoping to keep them and their staff afloat.

South Korea reports second day of more than 50,000 daily cases

South Korea's Disease Control and Prevention Agency has reported 53,926 new daily Covid-19 cases, the second straight day with more than 50,000 cases driven by the Omicron variant, with an increase of 49 deaths to a total of 7,012.

US buys 600K doses of new antibody

Addressing diminished treatment options in the Omicron wave, the Biden administration has purchased enough of a yet-to-be approved antibody drug to treat 600,000 Covid-19 patients, officials said.

The new monoclonal antibody from pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly will be shipped out to states free of charge if the Food and Drug Administration approves the company's request for emergency use authorization, said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

"We are going to try to be there to meet the demand," he added.

The government's move comes after the two leading monoclonal antibody treatments in the US turned out to be ineffective against the Omicron variant, which now accounts for nearly all Covid-19 cases in the country.

Data indicate that the Lilly drug works against Omicron, including the new BA.2 mutation.

Lilly said the contract for its new drug, bebtelovimab, is worth at least $720 million.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies