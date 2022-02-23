Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 427M people and killed over 5.9M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Mexico, Brazil report hundreds of new fatalities

Mexico has registered 18,309 new confirmed cases and 706 more deaths from Covid-19, according to Health Ministry data, bringing the country's overall number of confirmed cases to 5,436,566 and the death toll to 316,492.

Meanwhile, Brazil has reported 105,776 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 816 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 28,351,327 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 645,420, according to ministry data.

South Korea breaks another daily case count record

South Korea has reported 171,452 new coronavirus cases, another daily record and a sharp increase from 99,573 a day before, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Singapore reaches new daily record for cases

Singapore has reported a record 26,032 Covid-19 infections and said it may take a few weeks before the current transmission wave peaks and subsides.

"While the number of patients needing oxygen supplementation and intensive care unit (ICU) care is not high, there is a surge in demand for hospital beds, mostly for patients with underlying chronic illnesses to recover," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

It reiterated that people with mild or no symptoms who had tested positive should consider self-recovery at home to reduce the pressure on healthcare workers.

About 91 percent of Singapore's 5.5 million population have been fully vaccinated, with a further 66 percent receiving a booster jab.

Vaccine shots unlikely to prompt rare inflammation in kids

Covid-19 vaccines are unlikely to trigger a rare inflammatory condition linked to coronavirus infection in children, according to an analysis of US government data.

The condition, formally known as a multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, involves fever plus symptoms affecting at least two organs and often includes stomach pain, skin rash or bloodshot eyes. It's a rare complication in kids who have had Covid-19, and very rarely affects adults. The condition often leads to hospitalization, but most patients recover.

Since February 2020, more than 6,800 cases have been reported in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As part of Covid-19 vaccine safety monitoring, the CDC and US Food and Drug Administration added the condition to a list of several potential adverse events of special interest.

A few cases reported in people with no detectable evidence of coronavirus infection prompted researchers at the CDC and elsewhere to undertake the new analysis, which was published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies