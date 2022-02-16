Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 415M people and killed over 5.8M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

People take part in a demonstration against the Covid-19 vaccination in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (AFP)

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Mexico, Brazil report hundreds of new Covid deaths

Mexico has reported 21,207 confirmed Covid cases and 643 more Covid-related fatalities, according to the Health Ministry, bringing the case count to 5,321,744 and the death toll to 313,608.

Brazil's Health Ministry said they registered 120,549 new cases and 854 deaths, rising the count number in the South American country to 27,650,052, while the overall death toll rose to 639,689.

South Korea reports daily record of infections

South Korea has reported a daily record of 90,443 new coronavirus cases, a drastic surge from 57,177 a day before, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Singapore reports record daily Covid cases

Singapore has reported a record 19,179 local coronavirus infections.

The city-state has recorded 191,882 cases of the virus over the last 28 days, but 99.7 percent of them had no or mild symptoms.

Of Tuesday's local cases, 16,102 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ART).

They are assessed to have no or mild symptoms and carry low risk.

The Netherlands to go back to normal

The Netherlands has said it will drop almost all coronavirus restrictions, the latest European country to try to return to normal despite still-high Omicron variant infections.

Dutch bars, restaurants and nightclubs will go back to pre-pandemic opening hours and health passes will be scrapped by February 25, the health minister said.

Social distancing and face masks will no longer be obligatory in most places, while the quarantine period for those with Covid-19 will be shortened to five days.

Biden seeks $30B from Congress to fight Covid

The Biden administration is seeking $30 billion in additional funds from Congress to fight the Covid-19 pandemic to bolster vaccines, treatments, testing supply, and research, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The $30 billion request includes $17.9 billion for vaccines and therapeutics, two sources familiar with it said.

Administration officials and congressional staff have been in talks about the issue, a Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson confirmed.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies