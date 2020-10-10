Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than a million people and infected over 37 million worldwide. Here are the developments for October 10:

A nurse takes a blood sample from a woman for Covid-19 test with the help of 'Dados do Bem' app, developed by doctors and scientists to use data information to analyze the evolution of population immunity, at the Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 9, 2020. (Reuters)

Brazil nears milestone of 150,000 deaths

Brazil registered 682 additional deaths over the last 24 hours and 27,444 new cases, the nation's Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 5,055,888 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 149,639 total deaths.

Lockdown tests faith in virus-hit Philippines

After months of live streaming mass to millions of faithful from behind closed doors, churches in the Catholic-majority Philippines are beginning to reopen.

But strict rules mean worship is still far from normal, and the contagion spreading across the deeply religious country has forced churches to get creative to meet the spiritual needs of their congregations.

Social distancing rules limit three people to pews that normally sit 10 and every second bench is left empty in the cavernous church where thousands of worshippers once flocked for mass.

Face coverings must be worn at all times, even when believers take the piece of bread given to them during the Holy Communion by a priest or minister who is not exempt from the protocols.

Russia reports record virus cases but shuns new restrictions

Russia registered its highest-ever number of infections after officials warned that tight restrictions could be put back in place if people continued to flout restrictions.

Restaurants and bars in Moscow were bustling and many residents were ignoring orders to wear masks in public as nationwide infections surged in September, but officials stopped short of imposing new sweeping measures to slow the spread of the virus.

Officials in Russia, which has the world's fourth-highest caseload after the United States, India and Brazil, have so far dismissed the idea there is a second wave of infections or any need for a new lockdown.

A government tally registered 12,126 new cases on Friday, surpassing the country's previous record set in May by several hundred cases.

In Brooklyn, Orthodox Jews defiant in face of virus shutdown

In an Orthodox Jewish area of Brooklyn, community members vowed to defy government attempts to restrict their worship over rising concerns as they marked a religious holiday.

Borough Park saw angry protests by Hasidic Jews this week after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he was partially shutting down the neighbourhood to stem a second wave of Covid-19.

Citywide on Thursday, the rate of positive tests was 1.16 percent but in a Borough Park zip code 8.7 percent of tests came back positive, according to government statistics.

Many of the neighborhoods recording high rates include large Orthodox Jewish communities, where residents recently celebrated the Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur holidays.

Cuomo said the targeted shutdowns are necessary to stop the virus spreading, blaming the surge on a let-up in social distancing.

Czech Republic reports 8,618 new cases in one day

The Czech Republic's daily count of new cases rose to 8,618, the fourth record tally in a row, Health Ministry data showed.

The total number of cases rose to 109,374 in the country of 10.7 million.

The government has announced tighter anti-pandemic measures this week, while trying to avoid a lockdown.

Second US presidential debate set for October 15 cancelled

The Commission on Presidential Debates has cancelled next week's showdown between Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden after the president said he would not participate in a virtual format.

The commission announced on Thursday it was converting the October 15 town hall debate to a virtual affair out of an abundance of caution because Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

But the president, who has been eager to return to the campaign trail and hold live events, refused to participate in the virtual format and sought unsuccessfully to return it to an in-person debate.

Biden had said earlier this week he would not debate Trump in person if he still had the virus, and his campaign called Trump's refusal to adapt to a virtual format "shameful."

Trump stops taking medications to combat virus

US President Donald Trump said in an interview on Fox News that he stopped taking medications to combat the virus eight hours ago.

Trump, eager to get back on the election campaign trail after being sidelined by a Covid-19 infection, will begin by giving remarks to supporters outdoors at the White House on Saturday and then hold a rally in Florida two days later.

Libyan capital's mosques open after seven-month closure

Mosques have reopened in and around the Libyan capital almost seven months after they were ordered to close as part of strict curbs to rein in the pandemic.

Libya, ravaged by a complex web of conflicts since the ouster of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi in a 2011 uprising, has seen a surge in infections since its first coronavirus case in March.

According to the latest official figures, there have been more than 41,000 confirmed cases of the virus and 621 deaths in Libya, a country of less than seven million people.

US, AstraZeneca strike deal for antibody treatment

The US government has awarded $486 million to AstraZeneca to develop and secure supplies of up to 100,000 doses of Covid-19 antibody treatments.

The agreement, under the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed, is for developing a monoclonal antibody cocktail that can prevent the virus, especially in high-risk populations like those over 80 years old, the US Department of Health and Human Services said.

The treatment came into the spotlight after Trump was treated with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' antibody-drug last week.

The president has also released a video on Twitter touting its benefits.

North Korea to defy virus with parade

Nuclear-armed North Korea is expected to parade its latest and most advanced weapons through the streets of Pyongyang, as the virus-barricaded country celebrates the 75th anniversary of leader Kim Jong-un's ruling party.

South Korea's unification minister told parliament that a "large-scale parade" was anticipated, and satellite imagery on the respected 38North website has also suggested the cavalcade could be huge.

The anniversary comes during a difficult year for North Korea as the pandemic and recent storms add pressure to the heavily sanctioned country.

Mexico reports 5,263 new cases, 411 more deaths

Mexico's Ministry of Health has reported 5,263 new virus cases and 411 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 809,751 cases and 83,507 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies