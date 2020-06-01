Fast News

Novel coronavirus has infected more than 6.2 million people around the world. Here are pandemic-related updates for June 1:

A social distancing sign is seen on the gate of a school as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in Hale, Britain, May 31, 2020. (Reuters)

Mexico registers 9,930 deaths

Mexico's Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said there were 151 new deaths and 3,152 new cases, for an accumulated total of 9,930 fatalities and 90,664 cases.

Occupied West Bank poor may double over pandemic: World Bank

Poverty in the occupied West Bank may double as Palestinians are slammed by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Bank warned on Monday.

The Palestinian territories have seen low infection rates after acting quickly to curtail the spread, with three deaths out of 450 cases registered among some five million residents in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

But the Palestinian Authority's financial situation is "expected to become increasingly difficult" due to loss of income and increased spending on healthcare and other areas, the World Bank said in a report.

The fallout is expected to see the number of households living below the poverty line increase this year from 14 to 30 percent in the occupied West Bank, largely due to Palestinians being unable to cross into Israel for work.

The PA last week announced an end to the lockdown it had imposed in early March across the occupied West Bank after an outbreak in the biblical city of Bethlehem.

Brazil passes 500,000 Covid-19 cases

Brazil registered 16,409 new cases raising the total of infected cases to 514,849 in the second worst outbreak in the world after the United Sates, the health ministry said.

It said there were 480 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours in Brazil, for a total death toll of 29,314, the fourth highest in the global pandemic after the United States, Britain and Italy.

Spain seeks lockdown extension

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says he will seek parliament's approval to extend Spain's state of emergency one final time, which would keep the lockdown in place until June 21.

The sixth extension since March will need to be ratified on Wednesday by the parliament.

Egypt tweaks curfew hours as coronavirus cases surge

Egypt shortened a night curfew by one hour as it recorded new highs in the daily increases and deaths.

The Health Ministry said 1,536 new cases had been confirmed including 46 deaths, bringing total cases to 24,985 and deaths to 959.

Earlier, the prime minister's office said a night curfew would end at 0300 GMT instead of 0400 GMT. The curfew begins at 1800 GMT, though its start had been brought forward to 1500 GMT last week during the holiday that follows the Eid holiday at the end of Ramadan.

The curfew is one of a number of measures including the closure of schools, cafes and places of worship, that are aimed at curbing the pandemic.

Lift and spike in Bangladesh

Bangladesh lifts its lockdown, with millions heading back to work in densely populated cities and towns even as the country logs a record spike in deaths and new infections.

'Everything will be different'

Pope Francis, speaking in a video message to mark the feast of Pentecost, says the post-pandemic world will be changed for "better or worse" by the coronavirus crisis.

"Once we emerge from this pandemic, we will not be able to keep doing what we were doing, and as we were doing it. No, everything will be different," he says.

US sends Brazil malaria drug

The US has sent to Brazil more than 2 million doses of a malaria drug touted by President Donald Trump as potentially protecting against and treating the coronavirus, even though scientific evidence has not backed up those uses.

No large, rigorous scientific studies have found the drug, hydroxychloroquine, safe or effective for preventing or treating Covid-19, and some smaller studies have indicated worse outcomes from those taking the drug.

Brazil, now Latin America’s hardest-hit country, continues to see a surge in virus cases, and last week Trump announced that the US was restricting travel from the country to prevent travelers from spreading the virus in the US.

In a joint statement with the Brazilian government on Sunday, the White House said the doses of hydroxychloroquine had been sent to Brazil as a prophylactic for front-line health workers and as a therapeutic for those who may come down with the virus. The White House said it was also delivering 1,000 ventilators to Brazil.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies