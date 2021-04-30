Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3M people and infected over 151 million others globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for April 30:

Street vendors sit next to Christ The Redeemer miniatures in front of the Selaron staircase, internationally renown tourist attraction at the Lapa neighbourhood, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 29, 2021. (AFP)

Friday, April 30:

Brazil passes milestone of 400,000 coronavirus deaths

Brazil has registered 3,001 new Covid-19 deaths, taking its death toll since the start of the pandemic past 400,000, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil also recorded 69,389 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, data showed, bringing total infections to more than 14.5 million.

With 212 million people, the South American giant also has one of the highest mortality rates in the pandemic, at 189 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, the worst in the Americas and one of the top 15 worldwide.

Brazil has been devastated by a surge in cases since the start of the year that pushed hospitals to the brink of collapse in many areas.

Russia-Brazil spat erupts over Sputnik vaccine snub

Brazil's health regulator said its decision to reject the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was based on the developer's own data, after the latter threatened to sue for defamation.

Brazilian regulators' decision Monday to deny emergency use authorisation for the vaccine has blown up into an all-out international row, with Sputnik V's makers accusing them of "knowingly spreading false and inaccurate information" without testing the vaccine themselves.

South Africa sees 1,086 new cases and 46 deaths



South Africa added 1,086 more coronavirus infections to its case tally in the past 24 hours for a total of more than 1.57 million, the country’s health minister said.

“As of today, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1,579,536,” Zweli Mkhize said in his daily update to the nation.

Mkhize also announced that 46 more people had succumbed t o Covid-19 related illnesses, bringing the total number of deaths to 54,331.

Thailand says Covid-19 has peaked, but adds restrictions



Health authorities said Thailand's recent Covid-19 wave has peaked after setting record daily highs of new cases and deaths, but they are still implementing new restrictions starting Saturday to curb the spread of the virus.

The country reported 1,871 new cases for 63,570 total, and 10 virus-related deaths for a total of 188. It was the first time the number of new cases has dropped below 2,000 since April 23.

One major change approved Thursday by the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration is that people arriving from abroad must spend 14 days in quarantine regardless of where they are coming from or whether they have been vaccinated for Covid-19.

China reports 13 new cases

China reported 13 new mainland Covid-19 cases, down from 20 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 19 from 14 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,655, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Costa Rica to close non-essential businesses next week



Costa Rica will for the next week close non-essential businesses, including restaurants and bars, across the center of the country due to a sharp increase in new cases of Covid-19 and hospitalisations, the government said.

From May 3-9, restaurants, bars, department stores, beauty salons, gyms, and churches must close in 45 municipalities in central Costa Rica, where almost half the population lives and over two-thirds of new cases have been registered.

Costa Rica has so far reported almost 249,000 cases of Covid-19 and some 3,200 fatalities.

First Moderna Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Japan

The first delivery of Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccines arrived in Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing airline officials.

Japan has so far only cleared Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine and is expected to approve Moderna's in May.

Pfizer begins exporting US made shots abroad, starting with Mexico – source

Pfizer Inc's shipment of Covid-19 vaccine to Mexico this week includes doses made in its US plant, the first of what are expected to be ongoing exports of its shots from the United States, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The vaccine shipment, produced at Pfizer's Kalamazoo, Michigan plant, marks the first time the drugmaker has delivered abroad from US facilities after a Trump-era restriction on dose exports expired at the end of March, the source said.

Canada's largest provinces to soon offer Covid vaccines to all adults

The two Canadian provinces hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Ontario and Quebec, will make Covid vaccines available to all adults starting in May, officials said.

The health ministers for the provinces, which account for almost two-thirds of the country's population, said age eligibility for jabs would be lowered incrementally.

In Quebec that means eligibility for those 18 years and older by mid-May, with Ontario following a week later.

A ramp up of shipments to the provinces would allow authorities to "accelerate our vaccine rollout and get more shots into arms," Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies