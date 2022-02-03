Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 385M people and killed over 5.7M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Brazil sees 72,903 new cases and the total Covid death toll rises to 628,960. (AP Archive)

Thursday, February 3, 2022

Brazil reports more than 890 Covid deaths

Brazil has reported 893 deaths due to Covid-19 and 172,903 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 25,793,112 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 628,960

Major airlines urge US to end international travel testing rules

Major airlines, business and travel groups have urged the White House to end Covid-19 pre-departure testing requirements for vaccinated international passengers traveling to the United States.

In a letter to White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients, Airlines for America, the US Chamber of Commerce, Aerospace Industries Association, the US Travel Association and other groups urgently sought the change, saying, "surveys of air passengers indicate that pre-departure testing is a leading factor in the decision not to travel internationally.

Mexico logs 573 more deaths

Mexico has registered 573new coronavirus deaths, according to government data, bringing the overall death toll in the country to 307,493.

US Army to discharge soldiers who refuse to get vaccinated

The US Army has announced it will begin discharging soldiers who refuse to comply with a mandatory Covid-19 vaccination rule.

As of January 26, six high-ranking officers, including two battalion commanders, had been removed from their posts for refusing to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

More than 3,000 soldiers could be discharged, according to the statement.

The army had 482,000 active-duty personnel at the end of 2021.

Czechs to drop Covid pass despite infection rise

Czechs will no longer have to submit vaccination certificates at restaurants, cultural and sports events from next week despite a spike in coronavirus infections, the prime minister has said.

Czechs would still have to wear face masks indoors and the number of participants in mass events would be limited.

The increase brought the total tally of confirmed cases since the Covid-19 outbreak in early 2020 to 3.1 million with over 37,000 deaths.

Fortress New Zealand to reopen in phases

New Zealand has announced a phased reopening of its border that has been largely closed for two years, but the travel and airline industry said much more was needed to revive the Pacific island nation's struggling tourism sector.

Vaccinated New Zealanders in Australia can travel home from February 27 without requiring to isolate at state quarantine facilities, while New Zealand citizens in the rest of the world will be able to do so two weeks later, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Foreign vaccinated backpackers and some skilled workers will be allowed into the country beginning March 13, while New Zealand will allow up to 5,000 international students to enter from April 12.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies