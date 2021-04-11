Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2.93 million people and infected over 135.88 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for April 11:

A health worker administers a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 to an eldery woman at the Victorino Santaella Hospital in Los Teques, Venezuela on April 9, 2021. (AFP)

Sunday, April 11

Brazil records 2,616 Covid-19 deaths

Brazil has recorded 2,616 new Covid-19 deaths and 71,832 new coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil, which has become the latest epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, with the second-highest death toll after the United States, has recorded 13.45 million cases and more than 350,000 deaths, official data show.

Peru marks record Covid-19 deaths

One day before it holds presidential and congressional elections, Peru has marked a second daily record death rate from the coronavirus pandemic that is engulfing the country anew.

The health ministry said 384 deaths had been recorded, taking the total death toll to 54,669, as healthcare workers battle a shortage of medical oxygen and saturated hospitals, and the government struggles to secure sufficient vaccination supplies.

On Wednesday, Peru marked its first record number of dead - 314 - the worst since the pandemic hit the country with a first wave in March 2020.

On Sunday millions of Peruvians are expected to go out to vote at polling stations around the country to pick their next president and congressional representatives.

France to extend gap between mRNA vaccine shots

France will lengthen the period between the first and second shots of mRNA anti-Covid vaccines to six weeks from four weeks as of April 14 to accelerate the inoculation campaign, Health Minister Olivier Veran has told the JDDnewspaper.

"That will allow us to vaccinate more quickly without reducing protection," Veran told the paper.

France has approved use of the Pfizer/BioNTechand Moderna mRNA vaccines.

Veran also said that from Monday the AstraZeneca vaccine would be made available to all over-55s and not just those with serious pre-existing conditions.

After a glacial start, France's vaccine rollout is finding its stride but daily new Covid-19 infections still average around 40,000 and the country will almost certainly cross the 100,000 deaths threshold this week.

Veran said there were signs that a third nationwide lockdown imposed last weekend was beginning to slow the infection rate.

"It remains very high," Veran told the JDD. "We can expect that after the period of stabilisation comes the fall. But for that, we must keep going."

Mexico reports 2,192 new deaths

Mexico's government has reported 2,192 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, one of its biggest one-day tolls during the pandemic, bringing the country's total to 209,212 deaths.

It was not immediately clear whether the Saturday figure, which far exceeds recent daily totals, was due to the government making changes in how it collects its data, as was the case in October, when the government reported 2,789 fatalities in a single day.

The health ministry, which is due to have a news conference later in the day, reported 6,356 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, taking the country's total to 2,278,420 infections.

Twenty arrested at Finnish anti-Covid curbs protest

Several hundred people have protested against Finland's Covid-19 restrictions in Helsinki without permission, leading to 20 arrests when they refused to disperse.

Up to 300 people gathered in the centre of the capital and authorities moved to break up the protest since it was not authorised.

Public gatherings of more than six people are banned in Helsinki due to the pandemic.

Many protesters, however, formed a procession and began to march. Police announced 20 arrests for refusing to comply with orders.

Protests against anti-virus measures were also held on Saturday in the Danish capital Copenhagen and in Norway's capital Oslo.

Hundreds of people gathered in Copenhagen in opposition to a new "corona pass".

The pass certifies that someone has either been fully vaccinated, has tested negative in the previous 72 hours or has tested positive two to 12 weeks earlier, conferring immunity to the virus.

In the Oslo, around 200 protesters gathered, with some burning masks.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies