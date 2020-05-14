Fast News

Coronavirus has killed more than 297,000 people and infected over 4.4 million as countries ease curbs. Here are more coronavirus-related developments for May 14:

Gravediggers wearing protective suits bury the coffin of a person who died of the coronavirus disease, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 13, 2020. (Reuters)

May 14, 2020

Brazil is sixth hardest-hit country in world

Brazil confirmed a daily record 11,385 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, as well as 749 new deaths, according to data from the country's health ministry.

Brazil has now registered 188,974 cases since the outbreak began, passing France's tally of 177,700 confirmed and suspected cases to become the sixth hardest-hit country in the world.

Mexico's total deaths rise to 4,220

Mexico's health ministry confirmed 1,862 new cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday, along with 294 additional deaths, slightly lower than the country's record number of daily fatalities reported the day before.

The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 40,186 and 4,220 deaths in total, according to the official tally.

Mexico's highest daily death toll was on Tuesday, when health authorities reported 353 fatalities

Trump says Fauci's virus warning not 'acceptable'

US President Donald Trump broke Wednesday with the nation's top infectious disease expert over his warning of a coronavirus resurgence if proper precautions are not taken as states reopen.

Trump said Dr Anthony Fauci "wants to play all sides of the equation" in response to the warning he issued during testimony before the Senate on Tuesday.

Asked by reporters what he meant as he hosted the governors of Colorado and North Dakota at the White House, Trump said he was "surprised by his answer."

"To me it’s not an acceptable answer, especially when it comes to schools," Trump said.

"The only thing that would be acceptable, is professors, teachers, etc., I think they ought to take it easy for another few weeks, five weeks, four weeks, who knows? Whatever it may be."

Italy warns EU states not to forge limited tourist pacts

European Union states must not forge de-facto tourist pacts between themselves during the coronavirus crisis, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday, warning such a move could destroy the single market.

European governments are working on plans to reopen their borders at different speeds, depending on national circumstances, with some countries looking initially to reinstate free travel with only a limited number of neighbours.

"We will not accept bilateral accords within the European Union that might create privileged tourist channels," Conte told reporters.

"That would leave us outside the European Union and we will never allow this."

US to reopen economy slowly

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the economy will be reopened slowly but he cautioned that waiting too long risked severe economic damage.

"We're going to slowly open the economy," Mnuchin told Fox News in an interview.

"But there is also a risk that we wait too long, there is a risk of destroying the US economy and the health impact that creates," he said.

