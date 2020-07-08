Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected nearly 12 million people and claimed nearly 545,000 lives. Here are updates for July 8:

A waiter wearing face mask and face shield prepares the order of a customer during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, at Ipanema neighbourhood, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 7, 2020. (AFP)

Wednesday, July 8

Brazil registers over 1,200 deaths

Brazil registered 45,305 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours and1,254 additional deaths, the nation's health ministry has said.

The Latin American nation has now registered 1,668,589 total cases and 66,741 deaths attributable to the virus

At least eight Mississippi lawmakers test positive

At least eight Mississippi lawmakers have tested positive for the coronavirus after working for weeks in a Capitol where many people stood or sat close together and did not wear masks.

Among those who have publicly acknowledged having Covid-19 are Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, who presides over the Senate, and House Speaker Philip Gunn.

The state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, said there are also at least 11 other suspected cases of the virus among legislators and Capitol employees. In addition, Dobbs said the highly contagious virus is spreading at parties and other social gatherings around the state.

Mexico's death toll tops 32,000

Mexico's health ministry has reported 6,258 new infections and 895 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 268,008 cases and 32,014 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases

Chile tops 300,000 cases

Chile surpassed 300,000 cases after reporting more than 2,400 new infections over the last 24 hours, prompting the South American country to move ahead with easing its lockdown.

There were 50 new deaths, bringing the total to more than 6,400, although the health ministry believes another 3,500 deaths were probably caused by the virus.

Chile's numbers have been declining for more than three weeks, and the country is now planning to ease confinement measures.

Serbia imposes weekend curfew

Serbia on Tuesday imposed a weekend curfew in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a televised address to the nation, President Aleksandar Vucic said that the situation is alarming in the capital Belgrade, and serious in four more cities.

He said that Tuesday was the most difficult day since the beginning of the pandemic, recalling that 13 people had died in the past 24 hours.

