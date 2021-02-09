Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2.34 million people and infected more than 107 million. Here are the developments for February 10:

A Covid-19 patient is transferred from an emergency care unit to a hospital, Para state, Brazil, on February 7, 2021. (AFP)

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Brazil reports 1,350 more deaths

Brazil has recorded 51,486 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,350 deaths from Covid-19, the country's Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered 9.6 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 233,520, according to ministry data released on Tuesday.

Venezuela to receive first doses of Sputnik V vaccine

Venezuela will receive the first 100,000 doses of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from Russia next week, President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday.

People may need annual vaccine shots: J&J CEO

Johnson & Johnson Chief Executive Officer Alex Gorsky has that people may need to get vaccinated against Covid-19 annually over the next several years, like seasonal flu shots.

"Unfortunately, as (the virus) spreads it can also mutate," he said in an interview with CNBC.

"Every time it mutates, it's almost like another click of the dial so to speak where we can see another variant, another mutation that can have an impact on its ability to fend off antibodies or to have a different kind of response not only to a therapeutic but also to a vaccine," he added.

Greek PM announces stricter lockdown

A stricter anti-coronavirus lockdown will be imposed in Greece, in particular in the Athens region, during which schools and non-essential shops will be closed, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said.

The measures will start on Thursday and last until February 28, the premier said in a televised address on Tuesday.

He pointed to rising coronavirus infections, increasing numbers of hospitalisations in the Athens region and "the appearance of Covid variants which accelerate infections."

Kindergartens and primary and secondary schools that reopened just two weeks ago for the first time in two months will have to close again.

Churches and all shops except pharmacies, supermarkets, bakeries and petrol stations will also close, state TV ERT reported.

