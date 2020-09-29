Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over a million people and infected more than 33.5 million worldwide. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for September 29:

This file aerial photo taken on April 22, 2020 shows a burial taking place at an area where new graves have been dug up at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, in the Amazon forest in Brazil. (AFP)

Brazil sees over 300 deaths

Brazil recorded 13,155 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 317 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry has said.

Brazil has registered more than 4.7 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 142,058, according to ministry data released on Monday.

Mexico reports over 170 deaths

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 733,717, according to updated data from the health ministry, along with a total reported death toll of 76,603.

Authorities reported 3,400 new cases along with 173 deaths on Monday, but the true figures are likely significantly higher due to little testing.

China reports 12 new cases

Mainland China had 12 new cases on Sept. 28, down from 21 a day earlier, the country's national health authority has said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Tuesday that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of asymptomatic patients, who are not counted as confirmed cases in China, rose to 26 from 14 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,384, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634

US to distribute 150M rapid test kits

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced the distribution of 150 million rapid coronavirus tests ordered from Abbott Laboratories that are able to deliver a result in 15 minutes in a similar format to a home pregnancy kit.

"Here's our plan: 50 million tests will go to protect the most vulnerable communities," such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities, said Trump.

He added that the other 100 million tests would go to states and territories to assist them in opening their economies.

Each of the kits cost the federal government $5.

Millions in Chile capital emerge from lockdown

Chile has lifted strict coronavirus lockdown measures for millions of people in the capital Santiago, a month ahead of a key referendum to amend the dictatorship-era constitution.

Most of the capital's seven million population moved on Monday to phase three of a five-step de-confinement plan, allowing the reopening of bars and restaurants as well as regional transport links.

However, fears are widespread that a new outbreak in infections could drive parts of the capital back into confinement.

"It's like I agree and don't agree at the same time," said Gabriela Flores, a 21-y ear-old student in Puente Alto, Santiago's most populous district.

"What's happening now is that they are acting as if nothing happened. What they want to do is to increase trade and get back to work so they don't have to worry about people."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies