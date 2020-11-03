Fast News

Global coronavirus pandemic has infected over 47.3 million people and claimed more than 1.2 million lives. Here are the updates for November 3:

People wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic at the Penitencia Cemetery on the Day of the Dead in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 2, 2020. (AP)

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Brazil registers 8,501 new cases, 179 deaths

Brazil has reported 8,501 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 179 deaths.

The South American country has now registered 5,554,000 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 160,253, according to the Health Ministry, in the world's most fatal outbreak outside the United States.

Panama president isolating after coworker tests positive

Panama's President Laurentino Cortizo has begun self-isolating after a close coworker tested positive for the coronavirus, the presidency said, without revealing the name or position of the person who was infected.

Cortizo has taken two coronavirus tests, which were both negative, but will continue isolating "until he repeats the tests in a few days," the presidency said on Twitter.

China reports 49 new cases vs 24 a day earlier

Mainland China has reported 49 new cases, from 24 a day earlier, the national health authority has reported.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 44 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The commission also reported 61 new asymptomatic cases, compared with 30 such cases reported a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless patients as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in China now stands at 86,070, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

UK to pilot new mass testing approach in Liverpool

Britain will launch a mass testing pilot scheme in Liverpool this week, offering everyone in the city tests whether or not they have symptoms, in an attempt to find a better way to use testing to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had promised a "world-beating" national test-and-trace system earlier this year, but the scheme has disappointed and the government's scientific advisory body said last month its impact on virus transmission was marginal.

The United Kingdom has the highest virus death toll in Europe, and a second national lockdown is due to come into force in England on Thursday.

The government said the Liverpool pilot would start on Friday using PCR swab tests, the default testing method to date, as well as new lateral flow tests aimed at delivering faster results without the need for laboratory processing.

Everyone living or working in the city in northwest England, one of the worst-hit areas in the country will be offered repeat tests at existing sites as well as numerous new sites including care homes, schools, universities, and workplaces.

Argentina expects 10 million doses of Russian vaccine

Argentina is expecting 10 million doses of Russia's main experimental vaccine between December and January, the government has said, as infections continue to climb in the South American country.

The vaccine, known as Sputnik V, is given in two doses and could begin arriving as early as next month, the government said in a news release. The price of the Russian vaccine would be "more or less average" compared with others, President Alberto Fernandez said in the release.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is backing the development and roll-out of the Sputnik V vaccine. Fernandez said talks with RDIF had been going on "for quite some time." Officials including Argentina's deputy health minister had traveled to Russia to review the vaccine's development, the government said.

Portugal's president ponders state of emergency

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has said he was pondering declaring a state of emergency as a preventive measure to fight the spread of the coronavirus at a time when infections are soaring.

Hours after Prime Minister Antonio Costa asked the president to declare the state of emergency, Rebelo de Sousa said in an interview with RTP Television he was considering the request, explaining it would include specific measures to combat the pandemic but not a "total or nearly total" lockdown.

The initial state of emergency, which under Portuguese law is limited to 15 days but can be extended indefinitely in 15-day periods if necessary, was declared in March and lasted six weeks.

It restricted the movement of people and led thousands of businesses to suspend activities, devastating the once-bailed-out economy.

Virus infections hitting rural Kansas counties

A surge in confirmed coronavirus cases in Kansas is hitting some of the US state's most rural counties hard and has officials in even urban areas worrying that people aren't following public health advice closely enough.

Of the 20 Kansas counties with the largest number of new cases per 1,000 residents in the past two weeks, all but two have fewer than 10,000 residents, and a dozen of them have fewer than 3,000.

But health officials elsewhere said the virus is also spreading because people are still going to family gatherings such as weddings, baby showers, and barbecues.

The health officer in the state's most populous county of Johnson County in the Kansas City area said 20 percent of its cases since September 1 are people infecting others in their own households.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies