The Covid-19 pandemic has killed over 2.85M people and infected more than 131.24M globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for April 4:

A homeless person is inoculated with the CoronaVac vaccine against Covid-19 during an immunization campaign for people on the streets in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 30, 2021. (AFP)

Sunday, April 4

Brazil registers 1,987 new deaths

Brazil has registered 1,987 new Covid-19 deaths, the health ministry said.

The Latin American nation is reeling from the worst of the pandemic yet and has the highest daily death tolls in the world.

Deaths now total 330,193. Cases rose by 43,515, the ministry said, and now total 12,953,597.

Argentine president tests positive for Covid-19

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, who has been vaccinated against Covid-19, has announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"At the end of today, after presenting a fever of 37.3 (99 Fahrenheit) and a slight headache, I performed an antigen test, which was positive," he tweeted.

A PCR test later confirmed the diagnosis.

Fernandez was inoculated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and had his second shot on February 11, sources in the presidency told AFP.

Argentina is facing a second wave of the coronavirus with a sustained rise in cases.

The South American country of 45 million inhabitants has recorded more than 2.3 million infections and over 56,000 deaths from Covid-19.

Mor e than 4.1 million people there had been vaccinated as of Saturday.

Bangladesh set for 7-day lockdown

Bangladesh will impose a one-week nationwide lockdown starting Monday to stem the spread of Covid-19, said government officials.

Underlining the rapid spread of the virus in the last couple of days, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said on Saturday that the lockdown is a preliminary step and might be extended.

Later in the day, the authorities announced that all domestic flights, as well as rail and waterway services would be suspended during the one-week lockdown.

International flights, however, as per the government rule during the pandemic, will run as previously scheduled, and the cargo trains and ships will operate.

In the last 24 hours, the South Asian country saw 58 deaths and 5,683 new cases, bringing the death toll to 9,213 while over 630,000 people have been infected.

Fighting off a third wave, the country has seen a rapid rise of Covid-19 deaths and infections over the last week, with an average deat h tally of nearly 50 per day and around 6,000 daily infections.

Bucharest protest against virus control measures

Protesters opposing measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 have protested in Romania's capital Bucharest, as the country experienced a seventh straight day of demonsrations since the restrictions came into effect last Sunday.

The new regulations include an 8pm curfew and, in hard-hit areas, shorter shopping hours.

The Eastern European country is currently battling a third wave of Covid-19 infections and has recorded its highest numbers of patients in intensive care units over the last week.

According to John Hopkins university Romania has 964,726 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 23,819 deaths.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies