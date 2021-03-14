Fast News

Coronavirus has killed more than 2.6 million people and infected over 120 million others worldwide. Here are the latest developments for March 14:

A volunteer disinfects the alleys of Santa Marta slum during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 13, 2021. (Reuters)

US administers 105.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 105,703,501 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 135,846,665 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 am ET on Saturday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 12, the agency had administered 101,128,005 doses of the vaccines and distributed 133,337,525 doses.

Brazil registers 1,997 new Covid-19 deaths

Brazil registered 76,178 new cases of coronavirus and 1,997 new Covid-19 deaths, said the Health Ministry.

The country has recorded a total of 277,102 deaths and 11,439,558 cases.

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions



British Airways' new boss said vaccinated people should be allowed to travel without restriction and non-vaccinated people with a negative Covid-19 test, as he set out his ideas for a travel restart a month before the UK government finalises its plans.

Holidays will not be allowed until May 17 at the earliest, the government has said, but before that, on April 12, Britain will announce how and when non-essential travel into and out of the country can resume.

Sean Doyle, appointed BA's chief executive last October, called on Britain to work with other governments to allow vaccines and health apps to open up travel, after a year when minimal flying has left many airlines on life support.

Australia says working on travel bubble with Singapore

Australia is "working with Singapore" to create a travel bubble between the two nations as early as July, officials said, in an effort to restart tourism and travel put on hold by Covid-19.

Early in the pandemic Australia effectively closed its international border to slow the spread of the coronavirus, with non-citizens banned from visiting except in special circumstances.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said Australia was "working with Singapore at the moment potentially for a bubble (beginning) in July".

Protesters in Germany defy court ban on virus restrictions rally



More than 1,000 people gathered in the east German city of Dresden to protest against government-imposed restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The protest came despite a court confirmation on Friday evening that the rally had been banned by the Dresden Assembly Authority.

Few people at the protest wore masks or kept their distance from others despite police warnings from megaphones and officers walking through the crowds on foot to caution them.

FA Cup final could see virus-tested crowd bigger than 10,000



The FA Cup final could see the biggest English football crowd since the start of the coronavirus pandemic with the government hoping for more than 10,000 fans at the Wembley Stadium game.

The May 15 showpiece has been lined up as a pilot to assess how supporters could return to venues with them being tested in advance for the coronavirus and potentially without social distancing.

The government will assess the scientific data from the cup final that could pave the way to large-scale crowds on a more widespread basis from June 21, including the rescheduled European Championship, with the semifinals and final in July among seven games at Wembley.

The FA Cup final is taking place two days before the government already plans to ease coronavirus restrictions to allow 10,000 fans but with social distancing at sports.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies