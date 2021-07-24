Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 4.15 million people and infected over 193.8 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for July 24:

A woman gets a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 at a public square during a vaccination program for the homeless in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 27, 2021. (AP Archive)

Saturday, July 24:

Brazil sees 108,732 new cases, 1,324 deaths

Brazil has registered 108,732 new cases of coronavirus and 1,324 additional Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Mexico reports 16,421 new cases, 328 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 16,421 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 328 more fatalities, bringing its totals to 2,726,160 infections and 237,954 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60 percent higher than the official count.

Iceland reimposes Covid restrictions after cases surge

Iceland, one of the first nations in the world to lift all Covid restrictions for vaccinated tourists, has announced new curbs following a spate of infections.

At the end of June, Iceland lifted rules around social distancing, mask-wearing, limits on public gatherings and the opening hours of bars and restaurants after introducing virus restrictions in March last year.

Starting from midnight on Sunday until August 13, public gatherings will be restricted to 200, the one-metre social distancing rule will be reimposed and bars and restaurants will have to close at 11:00 pm.

Swimming pools and indoor sports facilities can only operate to 75 percent of capacity and masks will be mandatory indoors.

Although over 85 percent of the population above 16 have received two vaccine doses, Iceland has seen infections spurt with 355 new cases since July 12.

The majority of cases are due to the Delta variant, which was first detected in India.

Iceland will resume restrictions at its borders, requiring a negative PCR test less than 72 hours old for travellers who are fully vaccinated.

Bolivia takes Covid jabs to remote Chipaya town

Uru Chipaya people in Bolivia have received vaccines against Covid-19, as part of government efforts to reach remote and diverse Indigenous communities.

Honorio Chino, an Indigenous representative from the official Movement to Socialism party, traveled to Chipaya to promote the vaccination drive among community members.

Despite aiming to vaccinate 1,200 people in the town, authorities have been able to administer shots to only 77 people so far.

According to government figures, near 3.8 million people in Bolivia have had at least one shot, but that's just 7 percent of the target population.

Bolivia relies mainly on Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccines, but is also distributing Sputnik V, Janssen, AstraZeneca and Pfizer shots.

The country's coronavirus death toll stands at 17,576, according to Johns Hopkins University.

US ships 22M vaccine doses to other countries

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said that the United States has shipped 22 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to other countries this week.

The total was a weekly record as vaccines went to 23 countries. Psaki says the recipients included Pakistan, Vietnam, Guatemala, Panama, Senegal, Cameroon and Morocco, among other nations.

By this weekend, roughly 80 million doses in total will have shipped from the United States to other countries.

Psaki stressed at Friday’s White House news briefing that the United States is “donating more to the world than any other country.”

Still, there is a global vaccine gap between wealthier nations and poorer ones, a reflection of the economic might of American and European countries as well as the pressure to address the needs of domestic populations.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies