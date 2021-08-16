Fast News

​​Covid-19 has killed more than 4.3M people and infected over 207M globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for August 16:

People arrive at a vaccination centre on the first day of a three-day Covid-19 vaccination campaign for people over age 35 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 29, 2021. (AP)

Monday, August 16:

Brazil registers 13,957 new cases

Brazil recorded 13,957 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 270 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Brazil has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 569,058, according to ministry data.

Mexico records 9,295 more cases, 213 deaths

Mexico reported 9,295 more confirmed cases on Sunday and 213 additional fatalities, according to health ministry data, bringing the total number of cases to 3,101,266 and the overall death toll to 248,380.

Roadblocks erected in Sydney as Australia battles Delta outbreak

Hundreds of unarmed defence personnel joined thousands of extra police to set up roadblocks and enforce lockdown rules in parts of Sydney on Monday, while dozens of new venues were added to a list of exposure sites in Melbourne.

Australia is in the grip of a third wave with its largest cities - Sydney and Melbourne - in lockdown along with the capital Canberra amid a slow vaccination rollout that has inoculated only 26% of people above 16 years of age.

Tougher restrictions took effect in Sydney, the epicentre of Australia's outbreak, after seven weeks of stay-home orders failed to stop the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.

With the virus spreading into towns outside Sydney, the capital of New South Wales state, lockdown restrictions were imposed statewide for a week until Saturday night.



In Melbourne, the state capital of Victoria, authorities detected 21 new locally acquired cases, down from 25 on Sunday as virus-exposed venues in the city topped 500.

Turkey has given over 83.54M vaccine shots so far

Turkey has administered over 83.54 million doses of vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to official figures released on Sunday.

The country continues its intensive vaccination campaign to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as everyone 18 and over is eligible for vaccine shots.

According to the Health Ministry, over 44 .02 million people have gotten their first doses, while more than 32.91 million are now fully vaccinated.

Turkey is also administering third vaccine booster shots and over 6.61 million such doses have been given.

A total of 7.35 million vaccines including, first, second and third doses, were also administered within the last week.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies