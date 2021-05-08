Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3.2M people and infected over 157M others globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for May 8:

A woman and a child sit near graves where the people who passed away due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were buried, after the city hall opened access to the Parque Taruma cemetery before National Mother's Day in Manaus, Brazil May 7, 2021. (Reuters)

Saturday, May 8:

Brazil registers 78,886 Covid-19 cases, 2,165 deaths

Brazil has recorded 78,886 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 2,165 fatalities from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

That raised the total number of confirmed cases in Latin America's largest country to almost 15.1 million, and the official death toll to 419,114.

Mexico's confirmed death toll rises to 218,657

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 3,043 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 484 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,361,874 and fatalities to 218,657.

Separate government data published in March suggested that the real death toll may be at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Kenya reports 15 deaths, nearly 568 infections

Kenya reported 15 new coronavirus-related deaths and 568 new infections after conducting 9,029 tests in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said the nation of almost 55 million has recorded a total of 2,865 deaths and 162,666 infections from conducting 1.71 million tests.

It registered 173 new recoveries from the virus, bringing the number of confirmed recoveries to 110,653.

AstraZeneca weighs seeking full US approval for Covid-19 shot – WSJ

AstraZeneca Plc may skip asking the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine, and instead pursue the more time-intensive application for a full-fledged license to sell the shot, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Such a step would further delay any rollout of the British drugmaker's shots in the United States, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

China reports seven new virus cases

China reported seven new mainland virus cases, down from 13 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, dropped to eight from 17 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed virus cases in mainland China now stands at 90,746, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

EU calls on US and others to export their vaccines

The European Commission called on the United States and other major Covid-19 vaccine producers to export what they make as the European Union does, rather than talk about waiving intellectual property rights to the shots.

Commission head Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference on the sidelines of a summit of EU leaders that discussions on the waiver would not produce a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the short- to medium-term.

"We should be open to lead this discussion. But when we lead this discussion, there needs to be a 360-degree view on it because we need vaccines now for the whole world," she said.

Mexico City to allow open-air events as virus cases fall

Residents of Mexico City will be able to attend open-air concerts and sporting events at limited capacities beginning next week after a sustained drop in coronavirus infections, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said.

The new measures set to take effect on May 10 will include expanded access to movie theatres, banks, and hotel-based conventions.

The relaxation of restrictions follows a months-long decline in the number of infections in the city and its sprawling metropolitan areas that house about 22 million people.

The authorities lowered the capital's risk status to yellow on its four-step (red, orange, yellow, green) "traffic light" model the government is using to gradually repeal curbs on the economy and daily life.

CDC says US-bound air travellers can use some self-administered virus tests

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that US-bound international air travellers can meet Covid-19 entry requirements using certain self-administered tests.

In January, the CDC mandated that all airline passengers aged two and older – including US citizens – be able to provide negative Covid tests within three days of coming to the United States or show proof of recovery from Covid-19.

The CDC's decision was praised by Airlines for America, a trade group, saying it would "allow FDA-approved proctored home testing for international passengers entering the US. This is an encouraging step in facilitating the international travel process."

United to scale back India flights, delay Bangalore launch as pandemic rages

United Airlines said it is temporarily pausing service between Chicago and New Delhi in June and delaying the planned launch of flights between San Francisco and Bangalore as a catastrophic explosion of virus cases hits demand.

Until the Chicago-Delhi route is halted on May 31, United said it will use its larger Boeing 777-300ER jets on seven roundtrip flights to accelerate the repatriation of citizens between the two countries and the delivery of vital medical supplies. It was previously using the Boeing 787-9.

Brazil eyes new Pfizer deal next week for 100 million more shots

Brazil expects to sign a new deal next week with Pfizer Inc for 100 million more virus vaccine doses, a Health Ministry official said, which would double the US drugmaker's delivery to the Latin American country this year.

Rodrigo Cruz, executive secretary at the ministry, told journalists the contract has been agreed and just needs to be signed. Earlier this week, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said 35 million of these shots are due to be delivered in October.

Covid threatens Everest climbing comeback plans

More than 30 sick climbers have been evacuated from the foot of Mount Everest, raising fears that coronavirus may scupper a hoped-for bumper season on the world's highest mountain.

Nepal's tourism industry suffered a devastating blow last year when the pandemic prompted a complete shutdown of its summits, costing millions in lost revenue.

Ibuprofen does not worsen Covid symptoms – study

Taking anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen does not increase the risk of developing a severe form of Covid-19 or of dying from it, according to a new study, the largest so far on this class of medicines.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic there was concern over the potential effects of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), which are used to treat everything from minor pain to chronic arthritis and cardiovascular disease.

But observational research published on Saturday in the medical journal Lancet Rheumatology, based on 72,000 hospitalised patients, found that the drugs "do not increase the mortality or severity" of Covid-19.

Canada skips Olympic gymnastics qualifier over Covid-19 fears

Canada will skip a last-chance gymnastics qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics next month in Rio over Covid-19 safety concerns, officials announced.

Gymnastics Canada will not send a team to the 2021 Senior Pan American Championships in Brazil on June 4-13, passing up a chance to qualify one more gymnast in men's and women's artistic events and an individual and group in rhythmic competition.

Brazil is in the grip of an escalating Covid-19 crisis, with more than 416,000 deaths from the virus, the highest death toll in the world after the United States.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies