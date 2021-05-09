Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3.2M people and infected over 158M others globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for May 9:

People visit the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil, on May 7, 2021, on the first day that cemeteries reopened for the general public since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. (AFP)

Sunday, May 9:

Brazil registers 63,430 new Covid-19 cases, 2,202 deaths



Brazil has recorded 63,430 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 2,202 fatalities from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

That raised the total number of confirmed cases in Latin America's largest country to 15,145,879, and the official death toll to 421,316.

Thailand reports 2,101 new cases, 17 new deaths



Thailand reported 2,101 new coronavirus cases and 17 new deaths, as the country struggles with the third wave of infections.

The new cases took the total number of infections to 83,375 and total fatalities to 399 since the pandemic started last year.

S Africa picks up first cases of coronavirus variant from India



South Africa's Health Ministry said it had detected the first four cases of a new coronavirus variant that emerged in India and was responsible for a surge of infections and deaths in the Asian country.

Testing had also picked up 11 cases of variant B.1.1.7 first detected in the UK, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Pressure on French hospitals continues to ease

The number of Covid-19 patients in French intensive care units fell for the fifth day in a row, down 101 from the previous day at 5,005, the health ministry said.

The number of people in hospital with the virus fell by 531 to 25,800, it said.

These data follow President Emmanuel Macron's decision to start unwinding the country's third lockdown last week.

France also reported 176 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, down from 226 on Friday.



China reports 12 new virus cases

China reported 12 new virus cases in the mainland, up from seven a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 10 from eight a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed virus cases in mainland China now stands at 90,758, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636

Bangladesh detects first cases of Indian variant

Bangladesh has detected its first case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first identified in India, the country's health directorate said, prompting the government to keep its border sealed for another two weeks.

Six cases of the Indian variant had been detected in Bangladesh, Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the health directorate, told reporters.

“Two cases are confirmed to be of the Indian variant, and the others are quite close t o it," Sultana said, adding that they all recently returned from neighbouring India and were in isolation.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies