Covid-19 has killed more than 3.2M people and infected over 152M others globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for May 2:

Military personnel attend a drive-through vaccination centre to inoculate elderly in Belo Horizonte, State of Minas Gerais, Brazil, on May 1, 2021. (AFP)

Sunday, May 2:

Brazil registers 2,656 Covid-19 deaths

Brazil has registered 2,656 Covid-19 deaths and 66,964 new confirmed cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 406,437 total coronavirus deaths and 14,725,975 total confirmed cases.

New cases in Brazil have fallen off a late March peak, but remain high by historical standards. Total deaths in the country are second only to the United States.

Mexico's confirmed death toll rises to 217,168



Mexico's health ministry reported 3,025 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 261 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,347,780 and fatalities to 217,168.

Separate government data published in March suggested the real death toll may be at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

China reports 15 new cases

China reported 15 new mainland Covid-19 cases, down from 16 cases a day earlier, said the country's national health authority.

All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 16 compared with 16 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,686, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Jordan detects three cases of Indian Covid-19 variant

Jordan detected three cases of the Indian Covid-19 variant in people who had not travelled, the health minister told state-owned Al Mamlaka TV.

"Two cases were recorded in Amman and one in Zarqa in people who did not travel, which confirms that the emergence of mutated cases does not necessarily have to come from outside, but rather as a result of specific reproduction," Minister Firas Al Hawari told Al Mamlaka TV.

Jordan recorded on Saturday 704 cases of Covid-19 with 35 deaths, bringing the total cases detected in the kingdom to 712,077 with 8,871 deaths, according to the health ministry.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies