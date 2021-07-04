Fast News

Novel coronavirus has infected more than 184 million people and killed more than 3.9 million. Here are the latest Covid-related developments for July 4:

A person rests during a protest calling for the impeachment of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and against his handling of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 3, 2021. (Reuters)

Sunday, July 4:

Brazil registers 54,556 new cases of Covid-19

Brazil registered 54,556 new cases of coronavirus and 1,635 new Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

This brings the total number of cases in Brazil to 18,742,025 and total fatalities to 523,587.

Animals get vaccinated at Oakland Zoo



A San Francisco Bay Area zoo is inoculating its big cats, bears and ferrets against the coronavirus as part of a national effort to protect animal species using an experimental vaccine.

Tigers Ginger and Molly were the first two animals at the Oakland Zoo to get the vaccine this week, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The doses were donated and developed by veterinary pharmaceutical company Zoetis in New Jersey.

Alex Herman, vice president of veterinary services at the zoo, said none of the animals have gotten the virus, but they wanted to be proactive.



Tigers, black and grizzly bears, mountain lions, and ferrets were the first to receive the first of two doses. Next are primates and pigs.

Europe in vaccination race against delta variant



Countries across Europe are scrambling to accelerate coronavirus vaccinations and outpace the spread of the more infectious delta variant, in a high-stakes race to prevent hospital wards from filling up again with patients fighting for their lives.

The urgency coincides with Europe’s summer holidays, with fair weather bringing more social gatherings and governments reluctant to clamp down on them.

Social distancing is being neglected, especially among the young, and some countries are scrapping the requirement to wear masks outdoors.

Incentives for people to get shots include free groceries, travel and entertainment vouchers, and prize drawings.

Portugal to vaccinate 1.7 mln in two weeks as infections rise



Portugal said it hoped to vaccinate a further 1.7 million people against Covid-19 over the next two weeks as authorities scramble to contain a surge in infections caused by the more contagious Delta variant.

Cases in Portugal, a nation of just over 10 million, jumped by 2,605 on Saturday, the biggest increase since February 13., taking the total cases since the pandemic began to 887,047.

New cases are being reported mostly among unvaccinated younger people so daily coronavirus deaths, currently in single digits, remain well below levels in February, when the country was still under lockdown after January's second wave.

Portugal has fully vaccinated around 35% of its population, and those aged 18 to 29 can start booking vaccination appointments on Sunday.





Source: TRTWorld and agencies