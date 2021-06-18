Fast News

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 3.8M people and infected over 178M globally. Here are the latest Covid-related developments for June 18:

People wait to receive an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during a vaccination campaign for homeless people, in Rio de Janeiro's downtown, Brazil, May 27, 2021. (Reuters)

Friday, June 18

Brazil registers 74,042 cases, 2,311 deaths

Brazil has reported 74,042 new cases in the past 24 hours, and 2,311 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 17,702,630 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 496,004, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second deadliest.

Turkey breaks world’s inoculation record in last 24 hours

Turkey has administered over 1.58 million shots of vaccines in the last 24 hours, the country’s health minister announced.

“Today, the 1.5 millionth dose of vaccine was administered at 09.43 pm (local). Our vaccination squads delivered 82,232 vaccine doses in two hours and 17 minutes,” Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter. It’s the highest number of vaccinations in the world, according to the number of daily vaccinations per one million people, Koca said.

Over 38.85 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Turkey since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January.

More than 24.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 14.15 million have been fully vaccinated, a Health Ministry count showed.

The ministry also confirmed 5,904 new coronavirus cases, including 509 symptomatic patients, across the country in the last 24 hours.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.35 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 49,012 with 62 new fatalities.

Jabs in 4 Russian regions now mandatory for some

Authorities in four Russian regions have made coronavirus vaccines mandatory this week for workers in retail, education and other service sectors, part of an effort to boost the country's low immunisation rates as infections continue to soar.

Moscow, where infection tallies spiked sharply this month, first announced the requirement on Wednesday, and the surrounding Moscow region, the Siberian region of Kemerovo and the Far East region of Sakhalin promptly followed.

Officials in the four regions ordered businesses and institutions involved in retail, education, health care, public transportation, beauty, entertainment and other industries that serve a large number of people to ensure that at least 60% of their staff are fully vaccinated.

In Moscow, the Moscow region and Kemerovo, officials set a mid-August deadline for the threshold to be reached.

Sakhalin authorities did not set a deadline but said that individuals who refuse to get vaccinated without a valid medical reason would be suspended from work until they got their shots.

England invites all adults to get their vaccines

The health service in England will open up vaccinations to everyone aged over 18, a big step towards the government's target of giving every adult who wants a vaccine a first shot in the next month.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday pushed back the full re-opening of England from lockdown until July 19 because of a rise in cases, but also accelerated his vaccination plans, pledging to give every adult a first dose by the same date.

"Offering all adults a jab less than 200 days after the programme launched is one of our country’s greatest collective achievements, saving over 14,000 lives so far," he said, referring to Public Health England estimates of the impact of the vaccine rollout.

Britain has given a first dose of vaccine to more than 42 million people, almost 80% of adults, while well over a half have received both shots.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies