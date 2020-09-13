Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 924,000 people and infected more than 28.9 million worldwide. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for September 13:

Government health workers visit riverside communities of the municipality of Melgaco to test them for Covid-19 infections in the Marajoara region, Brazil, May 23, 2020. (File photo) (AFP)

Vaccine trial resumes as virus continues grim march

Clinical trials of one of the most advanced experimental Covid-19 vaccines resumed on Saturday after a brief safety pause, as infection numbers continued to march upward in countries across the globe.

The world's hopes for a reprieve from the pandemic were dealt a blow earlier in the week when pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Oxford University announced they had "voluntarily paused" their vaccine trial after a UK volunteer developed an unexplained illness.

But on Saturday the trial was given the all clear by British regulators to resume following a safety review.

South Africa reports 1,816 new cases, 49 deaths

South Africa recorded 1,816 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday and 49 deaths, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Almost 4 million people have been tested for the virus since it was first detected in the country in March.

Mkhize said 18,620 people were tested for the virus in the last 24 hours.

South Africa’s recovery rate now stands at 88.9% with 576,423 people having recovered.

Mkhize told a nursing conference earlier on Saturday that Covid-19 cases and deaths have begun to decline in the country.

South Africa, which has the highest number of infections in Africa and is the eighth most affected country globally, has 648,214 cases and 15,427 deaths.

New daily cases dropped to less than 3,000 compared to June and July when infections hovered between 8,000 and 10,000 daily.

More than 31,000 health care workers, many of them nurses and midwives, contracted Covid-19, including 240 who died in South Africa.

Brazil reports 814 deaths

Brazil registered 814 coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 33,523 additional cases, the nation's health ministry said on Saturday evening.

The South American country has now reported 131,210 total deaths and 4,315,687 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Brazil ranks third in the world after the United States and India in terms of total coronavirus cases, and it is second only to the United States in terms of deaths.

Missouri tops 100,000 confirmed cases

Missouri has topped 100,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ coronavirus dashboard cited 1,974 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 101,134. The true number is likely much higher since many people with the virus go undiagnosed.

The state also added three new deaths. All told, 1,704 Missourians have died from Covid-19.

The number of cases in the state is growing at a rate faster than most places. Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that over the seven-day period of September 4-10, Missouri saw the nation's sixth-highest number of new cases.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies