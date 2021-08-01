Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 4.2 million people and infected over 198.4 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for August 1:

A health worker prepares a dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as a resident takes a selfie, during mass vaccination at the Ilha Grande island, one of the most famous tourist spots in Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, on July 10, 2021. (Reuters)

Sunday, August 1:

Brazil registers 37,582 new cases, 910 deaths

Brazil has registered 37,582 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, reaching 19.92 million cases.

The country had 910 new Covid-19 deaths in the period and the pandemic death toll reached 556,370.

Germany's cases rise by 2,097

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 2,097 to 3,771,262, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 1 to 91,659, the tally showed.

Australia's New South Wales reports 239 locally acquired cases

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales has recorded 239 Covid-19 infections of the highly transmissible Delta variant, matching the record daily number of cases in the current outbreak seen on Thursday.

There are 222 people in hospital, 54 of them in intensive care and 25 requiring ventilation, state authorities said. The total number of cases in the outbreak, which began in mid-June, has reached 3,427.

Neighbouring Queensland reported nine new locally acquired cases in a new outbreak of the Delta strain, its highest daily number in a year, the state's Deputy Premier Steven Miles said. Parts of the state were put in a three-day snap lockdown on Saturday.

Mexico posts 18,809 new infections, 450 more deaths

Mexico has recorded18,809 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 450 fatalities, according to the health ministry, bringing the total figures to 2,848,252 infections and 240,906 deaths.

El Salvador detects first case of Delta variant

El Salvador has detected its first case of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, Health Minister Francisco Alabi said.

Israelis protest as rising cases trigger new rules

Several hundred Israelis have demonstrated in Tel Aviv against new coronavirus restrictions and vaccines as positive cases and hospitalisations rose to levels not seen in months.

The health ministry reported Saturday that 2,435 new Covid cases had been recorded the day before – the highest number since March – driven by the more contagious Delta variant.

There were 326 hospitalisations, the highest since April, although well below the January peak, when more than 2,000 people were being hospitalised daily.

Israel has in recent days rolled out a booster vaccine shot for older citizens, reimposed mask requirements indoors and restored "green pass" restrictions requiring vaccine certificates for entering enclosed spaces such as gyms, restaurants and hotels.

The rise in infections is a step back after Israel's world-leading vaccine campaign drove down new Covid-19 cases from 10,000 a day to fewer than 100.

Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new cases

Florida has reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the US state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday, as its theme park resorts again started asking visitors to wear masks indoors.

The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the US.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has resisted mandatory mask mandates and vaccine requirements, and along with the state Legislature, has limited local officials’ ability to impose restrictions meant to stop the spread of Covid-19.

DeSantis on Friday barred school districts from requiring students to wear masks when classes resume next month.

The latest numbers were recorded on Friday and released on Saturday on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website. The figures show how quickly the number of cases is rising in the Sunshine State: only a day earlier, Florida reported 17,093 new daily cases. The previous peak in Florida had been 19,334 cases reported on Jan. 7, before the availability of vaccinations became widespread.

The Florida Hospital Association said Friday that statewide Covid-19 hospitalizations are nearing last year’s peak, and one of the state's largest health care systems, AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division, this week advised it would no longer be conducting non emergency surgeries in order to free up resources for Covid-19 patients.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies