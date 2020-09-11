Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 913,000 people and infected more than 28.3 million worldwide. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for September 11:

Friday, September 11, 2020

Mainland China reports 15 new cases vs 7 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 15 new coronavirus cases on September 10, up from seven cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said in statement.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, marking the 26th straight day of no local infections.

The number of new asymptomatic cases also rose to 22 from 15 a day earlier. China does not classify these symptomless patients as confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in mainland China now stands at 85,168, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

Mexico reports total of 652,364 cases

Mexico reported 4,857 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 554 additional fatalities on Thursday, bringing its totals to 652,364 infections and 69,649 deaths.

Australia's Victoria state reports 43 new cases, nine deaths

Australia's Victoria state, which is at the centre of the country's coronavirus outbreak, reported 43 new cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours.

Australia's second-most populous state a day earlier reported 51 new cases and seven deaths.

Victoria, home to one-quarter of Australia's 25 million population, now accounts for about 75% of the country's more than 26,500 cases and 90% of its 797 deaths.

A flare-up in cases forced the Victoria government to put the state into a hard lockdown in early August.

But it has helped to bring down the daily rise in infections to double digits in recent days after it touched highs of more than 700.

Brazil reports 40,557 new cases, 983 deaths

Brazil recorded 40,557 additional confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, and 983 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Brazil has registered more than 4.2 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 129,522, according to ministry data.

New Orleans keeps tough virus rules, state eases

New Orleans will not follow the rest of Louisiana in easing up on public gathering restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell staked out that position on Thursday hours after GovernorJohn Bel Edwards announced that the state will ease restrictions starting on Friday. The governor gave no details on what the new phase will look like, saying he would provide more information at a news conference on Friday.

New Orleans city was the epicentre of a spring outbreak of Covid-19 that made Louisiana one of the nation’s hot spots. The resulting shutdowns, including an off-again-on-again closure of bars, have damaged the city’s tourism-dependent economy.

Bars that don’t serve food remain closed in the city under current guidelines.

Minnesota cutting men's track, gym, tennis teams

Minnesota is dropping men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, gymnastics and tennis because of budget concerns brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Minnesota President Joan Gabel and athletic director Mark Coyle said on Thursday that the athletic department is facing a projected loss of $75 in revenue for this fiscal year following the Big Ten’s decision to postpone fall sports.

School officials said the elimination of the sports will be effective at the completion of their 2020-21 competition seasons, which the teams will play if “health and safety precautions allow.”

The athletic department is eliminating eight other positions in addition to those that will be cut because of the four programs being discontinued. School officials said that’s part of a personnel cost-reduction that should save $1.3 million this fiscal year.

The 10% salary reductions that Coyle, football coach PJ Fleck, men’s volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon, men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko, men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino and women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen had accepted already will now be extended through the entire fiscal year. That is expected to save about $1.2 million.

No cases linked to New Hampshire Trump rally

The New Hampshire state health commissioner said that there have been no cases of the coronavirus linked to President Donald Trump’s rally two weeks ago, and only one person who attended another large event - Motorcycle Week in Laconia - has since tested positive.

About 1,400 people attended the president’s rally in an airport hangar in Londonderry Aug. 28. Many were not wearing masks, despite Governor Chris Sununu’s order making them mandatory for gatherings of more than 100 people.

Sununu was asked a few days later “what did it make you feel” to see people ignoring the mandate, and said he felt frustrated, just as he does when he sees someone grocery shopping without a mask.

On Thursday, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said officials aren’t aware of any attendees testing positive after the rally. Asked if passing someone in a grocery store was equivalent to sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with others for several hours, she said, “Any time you’re within six feet people of someone and not wearing a mask, you increase your risk of exposure to Covid-19.”

The annual Motorcycle Week was held August 22 to 30, and Shibinette said she knows of one attendee who has tested positive.

In contrast, health officials across 12 states have found more than 300 people with infections who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota in August.

