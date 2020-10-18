Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected at least 39.9 million people and claimed over 1.1 million lives around the world. Here are updates for October 18:

A healthcare worker performs a PCR test on student Theo Barbosa Rodrigues at Almir Pereira Bahia Reverendo state school in Taboao da Serra, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil on October 15, 2020. (Reuters)

Sunday, October 18, 2020

Brazil registers 461 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil has reported 24,062 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 461 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 5,224,362 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 153,675, according to ministry data, in the world's most fatal outbreak outside the United States.

New Zealand reports one new case in community

New Zealand has reported one new case of coronavirus in the community, as the virus re-emerged in the country after many days of no transmission within its borders.

The Health Chief Ashley Bloomfield said in a news conference that the infected person was identified early, and risk of transmission was contained.

Mexico reports 5,447 more cases, 355 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 5,447 more cases of the novel coronavirus and 355 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 847,108 and the death toll to 86,059.

Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

India gives nod for Russian virus vaccine trials

India has given a go-ahead for clinical trials of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the country.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, a pharmaceutical firm based in the southern Hyderabad city, and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have been allowed by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to begin phase 2 and phase 3 clinical trials in the South Asian country.

The Indian firm and Russian body reached an agreement for clinical trials in September, but the country’s drug regulator had earlier denied permission.

“As part of the partnership, the RDIF shall supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to Dr. Reddy’s upon regulatory approval in India,” the RDIF tweeted on Saturday.

India is the second worst-hit country in the world, with over 7.4 million Covid-19 cases, including over 113,000 deaths.

Australia's virus hotspot to partially lift restrictions

Australia's state of Victoria, the epicentre of the country's coronavirus outbreak, will see some of its months-long restrictions eased as of Monday but retailers and restaurants must wait longer, the state's premier said.

After more than 100 days in a strict lockdown, the five million people living in Melbourne, Victoria's capital, will be able to spend as much time outdoors as they wish, but must stay within a 25-kilometre radius from their homes, Premier Daniel Andrews said.

Public gatherings will remain tightly limited, and retailers and restaurants must operate only on take-away or delivery orders, with the state government eyeing their reopening by Nov. 1, Andrews said.

On Sunday, Victoria recorded two new cases of Covid-19, extending its streak of single-digit infections to five days and down from more than 700 cases a day in early August.

With 816 deaths, Australia's second-largest state accounts for more than 90 percent of all lives lost to the Covid-19 in Australia this year.

Australia has recorded just over 27,300 infections, according to health ministry data, a fraction of what has been seen in some other countries.

Paris, other French cities go under nighttime curfew

Paris and several other French cities have gone under a nighttime curfew that will last at least a month.

The need for action in France was underlined as the country recorded another record for new cases, with over 32,000 registered in 24 hours.

About 20 million people in the Paris region and eight other French cities were facing a 9 pm-6 am curfew from Saturday after cases surged in what has once again become one of Europe's major hotspots.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies