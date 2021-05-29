Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 3.53 million people and infected over 170 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for May 29:

A health worker applies an AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to a citizen during a vaccination day at the Municipal Theater in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 27, 2021. (Reuters)

Saturday, May 29

Brazil sees 49,768 new cases, 2,371 deaths

Brazil has registered 49,768 new cases of coronavirus and 2,371 new Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Mainland China reports 16 new cases vs seven a day earlier

Mainland China has reported 16 new Covid-19 cases for May 28, up from seven cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 14 of the new cases were imported. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 14 from 26 cases a day earlier.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China stand at 91,061, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Mexico reports 3,006 new cases, 411 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 3,006 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 411 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,408,778 infections and 223,072 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Denmark incinerates 4 million mink culled to curb Covid-19 mutations

Denmark this week began incinerating 4 million mink that had been culled to curb Covid-19 mutations but began to resurface from mass burial sites, prompting renewed health concerns.

The Danish government last year decided to cull all of the country's 17 million mink to curb a Covid-19 mutation and because the mammal was considered likely to host future mutations.

Some were buried in pits in a military area in western Denmark under two metres of soil only for some to resurface in less than a month.

Contaminants were later found under the graves in an examination carried out on behalf of the Danish Environmental Protection Agency, prompting the government to order the incineration of the the animals.

The contaminants were not coronavirus-related but were a result of the decomposition process.

Mink easily become infected by Covid -19 and infection is exacerbated because they are bred in large numbers and kept in cramped living conditions, the World Health Organization has said.

All of the 4 million mink are expected to be incinerated by mid-July.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies