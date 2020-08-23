Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 23.2 million people with over 800,000 deaths from the disease. Here are updates for August 23

Tourists visit the Sugar Loaf hill during the reopening day of touristic attractions, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 15, 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (AFP)

Sunday, August 23, 2020

Brazil registers 50,032 new cases, 892 deaths

Brazil has reported 50,032 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 892 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours.

Brazil has registered 3,582,362 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 114,250, the health ministry said on Saturday.

Brazil has faced the world's worst coronavirus outbreak outside the United States.

Mexico's deaths pass 60,000, cases top 550,000

Mexico's health ministry has reported 6,482 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 644 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 556,216 cases and 60,254 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Georgia becomes 10th US state to top 5,000 deaths

Georgia has became the 10th US state to report that it has surpassed 5,000 deaths caused by Covid-19.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said there have been at least 5,092 deaths in the state caused by the coronavirus and more than 252,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Data kept by The Associated Press shows the coronavirus has been spreading in Georgia faster per-capita than any other state over the past two weeks, although infection numbers have been declining in the state since their peak last month.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who was among the first governors to ease earlier restrictions this spring, highlighted the downward trends this past week.

He has used social media to remind residents to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and follow guidance from the health department.

More than 179,000 people have died of coronavirus in the US, the most of any other country. Georgia, the eighth-most populous state, ranks 10th in overall coronavirus deaths.

South Africa registers 3,707 new COVID-19 cases

South Africa has registered 3,707 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number to 607,045.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Saturday said the country also recorded 144 Covid-19 deaths bringing fatalities to 12,987.

“The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.5 million with 30,560 new tests conducted since the last report [Friday]’’ said Mkhize.

He said at least 500,000 patients have recovered from the virus which translates to a recovery rate of 83 percent.

The tourism province of Western Cape, which includes Cape Town, has the highest Covid-19 deaths in the country with 3,718.

Turkish medical aid arrives in Sudan

Sudan has received medical supplies Turkey donated in a bid to contribute to the country's fight against the novel coronavirus.

An aircraft carrying the medical supplies sent to Sudan by the Turkish Red Crescent arrived in the capital Khartoum on Saturday.

Irfan Neziroglu, Turkey's ambassador to Khartoum and Sudanese officials welcomed the donations at the airport.

Neziroglu told Anadolu Agency that the shipment included 1,236 packages of health products, including masks, ventilators and protective suits.

Turkey has sent medical aid to over 150 countries and six international organisations to help them combat the coronavirus pandemic, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on August 9.

Sudan has so far reported 12,623 coronavirus cases, 6,476 recoveries and 812 fatalities, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

