Covid-19 has infected more than 433M people and killed over 5.9M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Brazil has registered more than 28 million cases and nearly 650,000 Covid fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic, more than any country in South America. (Reuters Archive)

Saturday, February 26, 2022

Brazil reports over 90,000 cases

Brazil had 91,595 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 770 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 28,670,242 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 648,160, according to ministry data.

Mexico's Covid death toll rises

Mexico reported 380 more deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total death toll since the pandemic started to 317,683, according to Health Ministry data.

France reports over 2,000 people in intensive care for Covid-19

France has reported 2,546 people in intensive care units for Covid-19, down by 110.

The country has registered over 22 million cases and nearly 138,000 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Dutch celebrate carnival as most Covid curbs end

Dutch revellers celebrated carnival as the Netherlands axed most Covid restrictions.

The country is one of the last in Europe to ease towards normal after last December imposing some of the continent's toughest measures to curb a surge in Omicron infections.

Bars and restaurants allowed to stay open beyond 1:00 am, health passes dropped and social distancing axed, but masks remain compulsory only on public transport.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies