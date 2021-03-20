Fast News

Covid-19 has infected some 122 million people and killed around 2.7 million. Here are virus-related developments for March 20:

People enjoy the last summer day before beaches are closed in Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 19, 2021. (Reuters)

Brazil registers record cases

Brazil has had a record 90,570 Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours and 2,815 deaths, the second deadliest daily toll since the pandemic began a year ago, the Health Ministry said.

Ending the most lethal week yet in a surge of the virus driven by a more contagious local variant, the South American country has now registered 11,871,390 cases in all, while the death toll has risen to 290,314, according to ministry data.

Yemen intensive care units full with patients

Occupancy in intensive care units in quarantine centers has reached maximum capacity in Yemen because of a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases in recent days, Yemen’s health minister said.

Authorities are dealing with a shortage of intensive care equipment and oxygen tubes required to treat virus patients, Qasim Buhaibeh said on Twitter.

Buhaibeh urged Yemenis to comply with measures, wear masks and stay away from crowded places.

Germany blocks travel from Poland without negative test

Germany is classifying neighbouring Poland as a high-risk Covid-19 zone, meaning that people crossing the border from Poland will need a negative test.

From Sunday people entering Germany from Poland will have to show a negative PCR or antigen test, according to the Robert Koch Institute, which has also placed Cyprus and Bulgaria in the same high risk category.

The three countries represent a "very high risk of infection" particularly because of the rate at which the virus is spreading there, namely beyond 200 new cases per 100,000 of the population in a week, the institute said.

Germany has also placed Austria's Tyrol state and the Czech Republic in the same category, as well as the French Moselle region, but without imposing permanent checks on the border with France.

At the same time, the institute removed the Portuguese Algarve region from its red list as it did recently with the Spanish island of Mallorca and the other Balearic islands, resulting in a surge in the supply of flights to these destinations.

Italy's government approves package for virus-hit economy

Italy's government has approved a $38-billion-dollar (32-billion-euro) economic relief package for coronavirus-stricken businesses and workers.

It included 11 billion euros of grants to worst-affected firms that will be paid out by the end of April, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said in a news conference.

Draghi called the decree a "partial answer" to those who are struggling with the fallout from the pandemic, "but the best that we could do" given budgetary constraints.

Around 8 billion euros were earmarked for welfare support, including for furloughed and unemployed workers, and almost 5 billion euros for vaccinations and the health sector.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies