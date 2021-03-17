Fast News

Covid-19 pandemic has infected at least 121.2 million people around the world, with more than 2.6 million fatalities. Here are updates for March 17

A woman reacts to seeing a syringe of the Sinovac vaccine for Covid-19 as health workers vaccinate residents in the Kalunga Vao de Almas quilombo on the outskirts of Cavalcante, Goias state, Brazil, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP)

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Brazil sees record deaths

Brazil has reported a record number of Covid-19 deaths just as the country's new health minister nominee pledged to continue the controversial policies of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who has downplayed the severity of the disease.

The initial comments by cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga, a day after he was tapped by Bolsonaro, dashed hopes for significant change in course to curb a worsening pandemic that has killed over 280,000 people in Brazil, which already had the worst weekly death toll in the world last week.

On Tuesday afternoon, Brazil recorded 2,841 deaths for the first time.

Queiroga asked Brazilians to wear masks and wash their hands but stopped short of endorsing social distancing or lockdowns to stop the spread of the virus.

"These are simple measures but they are important, because people can with these measures avoid having to shut down the country's economy," Queiroga said in a press conference together with outgoing Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, an active duty army general.

South Africa registers 139 deaths

South Africa has recorded 139 coronavirus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s total number of fatalities to 51,560, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” Mkhize said.

He said the country also recorded 933 new Covid-19 cases after 24,920 new tests were conducted, bringing the number of confirmed infections to 1,530,966.

Trump encourages his supporters to end vaccine resistance

Former president Donald Trump has encouraged his Republican supporters - one of the main groups resistant to Covid-19 vaccines - to get their shots.

"I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly," Trump said during an interview on Fox News.

"It's a great vaccine, it's a safe vaccine and it's something that works."

This was Trump's most explicit endorsement for the national mass vaccination campaign since he left office in January.

Polls show that Republican men, who are overwhelmingly supporters of Trump and his "Make America Great Again" or MAGA platform, are the leading vaccine skeptics.

Australia to send vaccines to Papua New Guinea

Australia will send Covid-19 vaccines from its own supply to its near-neighbour Papua New Guinea and will ask AstraZeneca to send more to try to contain a concerning wave of infections, Australia's prime minister has said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said 8,000 doses would be sent next week for Papua New Guinea's front-line health workers and he and his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape would ask AstraZeneca to send another 1 million doses as soon as possible.

“With the support of the PNG government, we are ... making a formal request to AstraZeneca and the European authorities to access 1 million doses of our contracted supplies of AstraZeneca not for Australia, but for PNG, a developing country in desperate need of these vaccines,” Morrison told reporters.

China reports four new cases

China has reported four new Covid-19 cases in the mainland on March 16, down from 13 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 15 from seven cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,066, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies